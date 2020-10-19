Ultrasound Devices Market By Products, Manufacturers, Services, Applications and Forecast to 2027

The study on Ultrasound Devices market provides analysis of Global market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in Global market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens AG (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Esaote S.p.A. (Italy), Analogic Corporation (U.S.) and Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China).

Report Scope:

Market by Technology

· Diagnostic ultrasound

· 2D ultrasound

· Doppler ultrasound

· 3D & 4D ultrasound

· Therapeutic ultrasound

· Extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL)

· High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU)

Market by Display Type

· Colour display ultrasound device

· Black and white display ultrasound device

Market by Portability

· Trolley-based ultrasound devices

· Point-of-care ultrasound devices

· Compact ultrasound devices

Market by Application

· Radiology

· General imaging

· Gynaecology

· Cardiology

· Obstetrics

· Urology

· Vascular

· Hepatology

· Breast imaging

· Anaesthesiology

· Non-destructive testing

· Surface testing

· Plastic welding

· Others

On the basis of region, the global Ultrasound Devices market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific.

