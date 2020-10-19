Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size, Share and Growing Opportunity to 2027

The study on Test and Measurement Equipment market provides analysis of Global market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in Global market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis.

Major players operating in the global Test and Measurement Equipment market are focusing on some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to keep hold in the ever competitive market. Moreover, they are concentrating on collaborating with local players to increase their market reach as well as strengthen their goodwill in the global market.

The major companies in this market include Rohde & Schwarz, Tektronix, Inc., Anritsu Corporation, Fluke Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, EXFO Inc., Agilent Technologies, Vaivi Solution, Inc., National Instruments, Keysight Technologies, Texas Instruments, Inc., Advantest Corporation, and Texas Instruments Inc. among others.

Report Scope:

Market by Type

· General purpose test equipment

o Signal generators

o Multimeters

o Oscilloscopes

o Arbitrary waveform generators

o Logic analyzers

o Spectrum analyzers

o Network analyzers

o BERT (bit error rate test)

o Modular instrumentation (VXI/PXI)

o Automatic test equipment

o Others (power meters, electronic counters)

· Mechanical test equipment

o Non-destructive test equipment

o Machine vision inspection

o Condition monitoring

Market by Service

· Calibration services

· Repair service/after-sales services

· Others

Market by End-use Industry

· Semiconductor and Electronics

· Automotive & Transportation

· Telecommunication

· Aerospace & Defense

· Industrial

· Education and Government

· Healthcare (Medical)

· Others

On the basis of region, the global Test and Measurement Equipment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific.

