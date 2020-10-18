Global and China Flax Lignans Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global and China Flax Lignans market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Flax Lignans market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Flax Lignans, also known as open loop isoglucoside, is a plant estrogen very similar to human estrogen. It is known as an anticancer substance and is found in all kinds of fruits, vegetables, beans and cereals, but not in high amounts.Linseed is mainly found in linseed, and its content depends on the flax variety, climate and ecological conditions. Generally, it accounts for 0.9% ~ 1.5% of the seed weight, which is 100 ~ 800 times higher than other 66 foods known to contain lignans. Therefore, linseed is also known as the “king of lignans”.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Flax Lignans Market
This report focuses on global and China Flax Lignans QYR Global and China market.
The global Flax Lignans market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Flax Lignans Scope and Market Size
Flax Lignans market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flax Lignans market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Flax Lignans market is segmented into
Food Grade
Cosmetics Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Segment by Application, the Flax Lignans market is segmented into
Food
Cosmetics
Animal Feed
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Flax Lignans market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Flax Lignans market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Flax Lignans Market Share Analysis
Flax Lignans market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Flax Lignans business, the date to enter into the Flax Lignans market, Flax Lignans product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Biogin
TSKG Products
Prairie Tide Diversified
Zebrago Herb
Hangzhou Excelente
Hunan NutraMax
Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology
Skuny Bioscience
Plamed
Neimenggu Wonderful
