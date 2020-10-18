Global and China Flax Lignans Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Flax Lignans market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Flax Lignans market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flax Lignans, also known as open loop isoglucoside, is a plant estrogen very similar to human estrogen. It is known as an anticancer substance and is found in all kinds of fruits, vegetables, beans and cereals, but not in high amounts.Linseed is mainly found in linseed, and its content depends on the flax variety, climate and ecological conditions. Generally, it accounts for 0.9% ~ 1.5% of the seed weight, which is 100 ~ 800 times higher than other 66 foods known to contain lignans. Therefore, linseed is also known as the “king of lignans”.

Segment by Type, the Flax Lignans market is segmented into

Food Grade

Cosmetics Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application, the Flax Lignans market is segmented into

Food

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Flax Lignans market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Flax Lignans market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Biogin

TSKG Products

Prairie Tide Diversified

Zebrago Herb

Hangzhou Excelente

Hunan NutraMax

Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology

Skuny Bioscience

Plamed

Neimenggu Wonderful

