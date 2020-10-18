Global and China Galvanized Rebar Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Galvanized Rebar market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Galvanized Rebar market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Galvanized rebar is only forty times more resistant to corrosion than black rebar, but it is more difficult to damage the coating of galvanized rebar. In that respect, it has more value than epoxy-coated rebar. However, it is about 40% more expensive than epoxy-coated rebar.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Galvanized Rebar Market

This report focuses on global and China Galvanized Rebar market.

The global Galvanized Rebar market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Galvanized Rebar Scope and Market Size

Galvanized Rebar market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Galvanized Rebar market is segmented into

Deformed Steel

Mild Steel

Segment by Application, the Galvanized Rebar market is segmented into

Infrastructure

Housing

Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Galvanized Rebar market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Galvanized Rebar market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Galvanized Rebar Market Share Analysis

Galvanized Rebar market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Galvanized Rebar business, the date to enter into the Galvanized Rebar market, Galvanized Rebar product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

ArcelorMittal

Hebei Iron and Steel

Baowu Group

Jiangsu Shagang

Sabic Hadeed

EVRAZ

Nucor

Riva Group

Emirates Steel

SteelAsia

Qatar Steel

Mechel

Jianlong Iron and Steel

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Celsa Steel

