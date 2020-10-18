Global and Japan NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

1,5 naphthalene diisocyanate, also as known as NDI, which is one of the special isocyanates. It is a crystalline solid at room temperature, with a melting point of 127 ℃, purity of generally greater than 99%, and a molecular weight of 210. Features. NDI is several times higher in price than ordinary TDI or MDI. One is that naphthalene diamine is relatively expensive, especially the process and energy consumption when separating isomers; At the same time, due to product output, no continuous production process has been developed.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) Market

The global NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) Scope and Market Size

NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) market is segmented into

1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate

Others

Segment by Application, the NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) market is segmented into

Polyurethane Prepolymer

Polyurethane Elastomer

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) Market Share Analysis

NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) business, the date to enter into the NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) market, NDI (1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Covestro (Desmodur 15)

Beijing Yuji Science and Technology Co.,Ltd

Nantong Haidi Chemicals Co.,Ltd

Sea Chief Group

Upchem (China) Co.,Ltd

Mitsui

…

