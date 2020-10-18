Global and China Isobutylene and its Derivatives Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Isobutylene and its Derivatives market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Isobutylene and its Derivatives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Isobutylene and its Derivatives Market

This report focuses on global and China Isobutylene and its Derivatives QYR Global and China market.

The global Isobutylene and its Derivatives market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Isobutylene and its Derivatives Scope and Market Size

Isobutylene and its Derivatives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isobutylene and its Derivatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Isobutylene and its Derivatives market is segmented into

Isobutylene

MTBE

HP-MTBE (High Purity MTBE)

PTBP (Para-tertiary butylphenol)

OTBP (O-Tert-Butyl Phenol)

Diisobutylene (Isooctene) (DIB)

Other

Segment by Application, the Isobutylene and its Derivatives market is segmented into

Butyl Rubber

Gasoline Blending

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Isobutylene and its Derivatives market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Isobutylene and its Derivatives market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Isobutylene and its Derivatives Market Share Analysis

Isobutylene and its Derivatives market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Isobutylene and its Derivatives business, the date to enter into the Isobutylene and its Derivatives market, Isobutylene and its Derivatives product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Lyondell Basell

TPC Group

Exxon Mobil

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Enterprise Products Partners

Evonik

Yuhua Group

Sumitomo Chemical

Yuhuang Chemical

Qifa Chemical

Songwon

Qixiang

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Weifang Binhai

Wanhua Chemical Group

Monument Chemical

Dor Group

Vinati Organics Limited (VOL)

TASCO Group

DIC Global

Red Avenue

Zibo Xujia Huagong

Qingdao Scienoc Chemical Co.,Ltd

SI Group

Dongying Kehong Chemicl Co.,Ltd

Ineos

Maruzen Petrochemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Zibo JinLin Chemical

