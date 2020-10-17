Automatic Train Wash System Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2029

Global Automatic Train Wash System Market: Introduction

Almost all types of vehicles, including trains, require regular cleaning. Washing of a train on regular basis not only maintains the train’s aesthetics or appearances but also protects the component from being damaged through corrosion or other factors.

An Automatic Train Wash System in its simplest definition is system using water and cleaning solutions to wash and clean the train. Apart from manual cleaning, there are various other options available for automatic train cleaning as well. Automatic Train wash system is considered to save huge amount of water as compared to that of a manual pressure washer system. In a bid to save water required for cleaning trains, Automatic Train Wash System are being installed in various stations across the globe. Owing to several benefits and increasing requirement for water saving solutions in rail washing equipment, the demand for Automatic Train Wash System is estimated to witness significant pace.

This, in turn, may considerably contribute to the growing market of Automatic Train Wash System across the globe during the slated period.

Global Automatic Train Wash System Market: Dynamics

Railways are considered to be an essential part of the public transportation system all around the world and is expected to play an important role in future due to rising urbanization, public density, and changing travel behavior across the world. Growing population in metropolitan areas and increasing number of office workers, particularly in developing countries, are projected to drive the global railway industry during the forecast period. Sprawling railway infrastructure all across the globe is estimated to drive the demand for automatic train wash system market during the forecast period.

Though the railway industry has marked its presence in majority of economies, actual production of locomotives and other rolling stock is concentrated in few economies with the involvement of limited number of players. China, Japan, Russia, Germany among others are the few economies where the automatic train wash system manufacturers can tap into due to the presence of large scale OEMs.

Increasing automotive production and vehicle parc is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the automatic train wash system market. The increasing purchasing power and disposable income of the middle class population is driving the sales of automotive and subsequently impacting the Automatic Train Wash System market.

Global Automatic Train Wash System Market: Segment

The global Automatic Train Wash System market has been segmented by Product Type and Train Type

On the basis of Product Type, the global Automatic Train Wash System market has been segmented as:

Rollover/Gantry Module Automatic Train Wash System

Touch free Automatic Train Wash System

Hybrid (Combination of Rollover and Touch free) Automatic Train Wash System

On the basis of Train Type, the global Automatic Train Wash System market has been segmented as:

Passenger Train

Metro

Bogie Wash

Global Automatic Train Wash System Market: Regional Outlook

Global Automatic Train Wash System Market is estimated to witness significant growth in the coming years. Increasing popularity of automatic train wash systems, particularly in the developing countries such as ASEAN, Mexico, Russia, India and China may provide an extra edge to small as well as medium sized service providers to offer optimum level of servicing for reasonable price. Regional as well as local governments are focusing on the electrification of railways. In line with this, railway governments are executing plans with private companies to ramp up the manufacturing of electric locomotives and these electrification projects may open doors for the Automatic Train Wash System market as well.

In terms of market growth, South Asia including pacific, followed by China, is expected to project considerable growth owing to factors, such as rising industrialization and urbanization, increasing government focus on water saving and strengthening economy. However, matured markets, such as North America and Europe, are estimated to witness moderate growth in the Automatic Train Wash System market during the forecast period.

Global Automatic Train Wash System Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Automatic Train Wash System market include:

Wilcomatic Wash System

Aquafrisch

Bingham Rail (DS) Ltd

Tammermatic Group

Westmatic Corporation

N/S Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Automatic Train Wash System Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Automatic Train Wash System Market segments such as geographies, valve type, and vehicle type.