String Trimmer Market Estimated to Discern 2x Expansion by 2029

String Trimmer Market: Introduction:

A string trimmer is a tool, which uses a flexible monofilament line for cutting grass and other plants instead of a blade. It can efficiently cut the grass and plants on steeps and irregular terrain. A string trimmer is a versatile and essential tool for lawn and garden maintenance. It consists of a line at the end of a long shaft for landscaping operation with a handle and a trigger to control the line. There are two types of string trimmer is available in the market including, corded and cordless string strimmer.

A corded or electric string trimmer can offer unlimited runtime and are suitable for home laws and garden landscaping. However, cordless string trimmer (gasoline and battery powered) has a greater reach and maneuverability.

The gasoline string trimmers uses a small gasoline engine, which emits heavy pollutants trough the exhaust. Its string also being cut to microplastic during its operation and pollutes the environment. Owing to these factors a viable alternative for string trimmer, the grass whip is gradually taking over the market and expected to hamper the growth of string trimmer market in the forthcoming years.

String Trimmer Market: Dynamics:

The garden or lawn equipment market faces a seasonal demand, a fortunate climate condition is favorable for the growth of plants and trees, which in turn has a significant impact on the garden equipment market. The positive outlook of lawn and garden equipment market is estimated to significantly drive the demand for string trimmer in the global market over the forecast period. Furthermore, several emission regulations for small gasoline engines creating demand for electric lawn and garden equipment. It is projected to create numerous growth opportunities for the electric string trimmer market over the forecast period.

String Trimmer Market: Segmentation:

String trimmer market can be segmented into product type, fuel type, line type and region.

On the basis of product type, global string trimmer market is segmented into:

Corded String Trimmer

Cordless String Trimmer

On the basis of fuel type, global string trimmer market is segmented into:

Gasoline

Electric

On the basis of line type, global string trimmer market is segmented into:

Single Line String Trimmer

Double Line String Trimmer

String Trimmer Market: Regional Outlook:

North America is projected to be the most lucrative market for string trimmers during the forecast period. In North America, the growing demand for garden and lawn equipment is expected to drive the string trimmer market in the region. Asia Pacific, followed by North America is projected to register significant growth in the string trimmer market. The growing population and urbanization in countries such as, China, India, etc. are estimated to boost the demand for garden equipment. Also, growing per capita expenditure in the region is estimated to lay a strong base for the significant growth of Asia Pacific string trimmer market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the stringent government regulations for small gasoline engine expected to drive the demand of electric string trimmers in the Europe region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa region are anticipated to register in the growth in the string trimmer market over the forecast period.

String Trimmer Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global string trimmer market are:

Honda Power Equipment

Craftsman

MTD

FARMECH Enterprise Co., Ltd

ECHO INCORPORATED

Ryobi Limited

BLACK+DECKER Inc.

Husqvarna AB

The Toro Company

EGO POWER+

WORX

Greenworks Tools

Troy-Bilt LLC

DEWALT power tools

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the string trimmer market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to string trimmer market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.