Global and United States Liquid Phenoxy Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global and United States Liquid Phenoxy Resins market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Liquid Phenoxy Resins market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Phenoxy resin is a high molecular weight thermoplastic epoxy resin synthesized by bisphenol A and epichlorohydrin. The resin contains a large amount of hydroxyl groups, and the formed paint film has high adhesion to metal.
The phenoxy resin can be used as a self-adhesive paint or cross-linking with an amino resin and a hydroxyl group to obtain a paint film with good adhesion, high toughness and high chemical resistance.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Liquid Phenoxy Resins Market
The global Liquid Phenoxy Resins market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Liquid Phenoxy Resins Scope and Market Size
Liquid Phenoxy Resins market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Phenoxy Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Liquid Phenoxy Resins market is segmented into
Waterborne Phenoxy Resins
Solventborne Phenoxy Resins
Segment by Application, the Liquid Phenoxy Resins market is segmented into
Adhesives
Coatings
Composites
Plastics
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Liquid Phenoxy Resins market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Liquid Phenoxy Resins market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Liquid Phenoxy Resins Market Share Analysis
Liquid Phenoxy Resins market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Liquid Phenoxy Resins business, the date to enter into the Liquid Phenoxy Resins market, Liquid Phenoxy Resins product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Gabriel Performance Products (InChem)
DIC
Mitsubishi Chemical
Kukdo
SHIN-A T&C
…
