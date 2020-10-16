Global and United States Thermoplastic Rubber(TPR) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Thermoplastic Rubber(TPR) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Thermoplastic Rubber(TPR) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thermoplastic rubber, also known as thermoplastic elastomer, is a type of polymer material that shows rubber elasticity at room temperature and is plastic when heated.

Segment by Type, the Thermoplastic Rubber(TPR) market is segmented into

Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)

Thermoplastic Polyolefins

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

Polyether Ester TPE(TPEE)

Others

Segment by Application, the Thermoplastic Rubber(TPR) market is segmented into

Footwear

Automobile

Building & Construction

Other

The key regions covered in the Thermoplastic Rubber(TPR) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Kraton Polymers

DOW Chemical

BASF

Dynasol

LG Chem

PolyOne

Asahi Chemical

Versalis

Mitsubishi

Sibur

Chevron Phillips

Kumho Petrochemical

DuPont

ExxonMobil

JSR

Kuraray

Arkema SA

Sinopec

Lee Chang Yung

TSRC

CNPC

ChiMei

