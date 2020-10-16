Beer Packaging Market Outlook, Trends, Forecast of Top Countries 2020-2028

This report provides forecast and analysis of the Beer Packaging market at the global level. It provides historical data of 2013-2017 along with forecast from 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on packaging demand, beverage packaging market outlook, metal caps & closures market outlook and comparison between metal and plastic caps & closures. In addition, it includes global drivers, restraints and recent trends of the Beer Packaging market. The report also comprises the study of opportunities for Beer Packaging manufacturers and also includes detailed value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of Beer Packaging manufacturers on parameters such as product offerings, total revenue, target regions, key differentiator and headquarters. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by material, cap diameter, end-use, and region.

The report includes volume sales of Beer Packaging and the revenue generated from sales of Beer Packaging globally and across all important regional economies. The global Beer Packaging market is segmented on the basis of material into aluminum and steel segments.

On the basis of cap diameter, the global Beer Packaging market is segmented into 26 mm and other sizes segments.

On the basis of end-use, the global Beer Packaging market is segmented into beer, soft drinks and others segments.

The Beer Packaging market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing of Beer Packaging by material and then aggregate revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Beer Packaging market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The Beer Packaging market has been analyzed based on expected demand and current Beer Packaging market scenario. Pricing is considered for the calculation of revenue that are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional Beer Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the Beer Packaging market for various end uses of Beer Packaging in different regions across the globe. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the Beer Packaging market by country. Beer Packaging market numbers for all the regions by material, by cap diameter and by end-use have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level Beer Packaging market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The Beer Packaging market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Hoover’s, and company’s annual reports and publications.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the global Beer Packaging market are Finn-Korkki Oy, The TNN Development Limited, Fuzhou SKT Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Changjiang Lids Co., Ltd, Pelliconi & C. SPA, Nippon Closures Co. Ltd., World Bottling Cap, LLC and Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Covered