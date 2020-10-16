FMI Provides Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand
Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the Global Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key Market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market report will help existing and potential new Market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industrial automation & equipment industry. The Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for Market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.
The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the Market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.
Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market: Segmentation
To analyze the Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.
By Indication
- Pressure Ulcers
- Burns
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market: Competition Analysis
The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of Global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market report.
Key players covered in the report include:
- Hill-Rom
- Dolphin System
- AURORA MFG
- American Medical Equipment
- Blue Chip Medical
- Akthel Healthcare BV
