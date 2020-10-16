Global and Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Development, Trends, Huge Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2027
The Global and Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin market report published covers detailed insights of the market along with the growth of the market according to region and countries. The report provides the value to the market with the historic period from 2015-2018 present 2019 and forecast 2020-2027.
The current scope of the report provides insights into the opportunities that are present in the market and will assist the market players for revenue growth. The report provides an overview of the companies that are operating in the target market by providing information such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, and business activates such as a merger, acquisition, R&D activities, and recent advancements. This helps to get a better understanding of the key players that are operating in the global market along with the strategies adopted in order to get a competitive edge. The market is studied for regions such as North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
High Gloss
Low Gloss
Low Flow
High Flow
By Application:
Automobile
Construction
Electronics
Others
Key Players:
Ashland Inc
BASF SE
Covestro
Lanxess
LG Chemicals
SABIC
Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation
Styrolution Group
DowDuPont
Nova Chemicals Corporation
CCP Composites
Styron
Teijin
Few Significant from Table Of Contents
Global and Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Research Report 2020 to 2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 High Gloss
1.4.3 Low Gloss
1.4.4 Low Flow
1.4.5 High Flow
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Automobile
1.5.3 Construction
1.5.4 Electronics
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Ashland Inc
12.1.1 Ashland Inc Corporation Information
12.1.2 Ashland Inc Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ashland Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Ashland Inc Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered
12.1.5 Ashland Inc Recent Development
12.2 BASF SE
12.2.1 BASF SE Corporation Information
12.2.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 BASF SE Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered
12.2.5 BASF SE Recent Development
12.3 Covestro
12.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information
12.3.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Covestro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Covestro Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered
12.3.5 Covestro Recent Development
12.4 Lanxess
12.4.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
12.4.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Lanxess Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered
12.4.5 Lanxess Recent Development
12.5 LG Chemicals
12.5.1 LG Chemicals Corporation Information
12.5.2 LG Chemicals Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 LG Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 LG Chemicals Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered
12.5.5 LG Chemicals Recent Development
12.6 SABIC
12.6.1 SABIC Corporation Information
12.6.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 SABIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 SABIC Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered
12.6.5 SABIC Recent Development
12.7 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation
12.7.1 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Corporation Information
12.7.2 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered
12.7.5 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Recent Development
12.8 Styrolution Group
12.8.1 Styrolution Group Corporation Information
12.8.2 Styrolution Group Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Styrolution Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Styrolution Group Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered
12.8.5 Styrolution Group Recent Development
12.9 DowDuPont
12.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.9.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 DowDuPont Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered
12.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.10 Nova Chemicals Corporation
12.10.1 Nova Chemicals Corporation Corporation Information
12.10.2 Nova Chemicals Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Nova Chemicals Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Nova Chemicals Corporation Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered
12.10.5 Nova Chemicals Corporation Recent Development
12.12 Styron
12.12.1 Styron Corporation Information
12.12.2 Styron Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Styron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Styron Products Offered
12.12.5 Styron Recent Development
12.13 Teijin
12.13.1 Teijin Corporation Information
12.13.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Teijin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Teijin Products Offered
12.13.5 Teijin Recent Development
…
