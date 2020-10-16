PHA Degradable Plastic Market 2020-2027 | In Depth Analysis on Growth, Trends, and Business Outlook
PHA Degradable Plastic Market primary data collection was achieved by interviewing the retailers and consumers. The interviews were conducted through one to one structured questionnaire supervision.
The Global PHA Degradable Plastic market report published covers detailed insights of the market along with the growth of the market according to region and countries. The report provides the value to the market with the historic period from 2015-2018 present 2019 and forecast 2020-2027.
The current scope of the report provides insights into the opportunities that are present in the market and will assist the market players for revenue growth. The report provides an overview of the companies that are operating in the target market by providing information such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, and business activates such as a merger, acquisition, R&D activities, and recent advancements. This helps to get a better understanding of the key players that are operating in the global market along with the strategies adopted in order to get a competitive edge. The market is studied for regions such as North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
GreenBio Materials
Shenzhen Ecomann Technology
Danimer Scientific
Genecis
Yield10 Bioscience
Tian’an Biopolymer
Kaneka
Biomer
Newlight Technologies
PHA Degradable Plastic Breakdown Data by Type
PHB
PHBV
PHBHx
PHB4B
Others
PHA Degradable Plastic Breakdown Data by Application
Mulch
Biomedicine
Cosmetics Field
Others
Few Significant from Table Of Contents
Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Research Report 2020 to 2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PHA Degradable Plastic Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key PHA Degradable Plastic Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 PHB
1.4.3 PHBV
1.4.4 PHBHx
1.4.5 PHB4B
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Mulch
1.5.3 Biomedicine
1.5.4 Cosmetics Field
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global PHA Degradable Plastic, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 PHA Degradable Plastic Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 PHA Degradable Plastic Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 PHA Degradable Plastic Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 PHA Degradable Plastic Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 PHA Degradable Plastic Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 PHA Degradable Plastic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PHA Degradable Plastic Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 PHA Degradable Plastic Price by Manufacturers
3.4 PHA Degradable Plastic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 PHA Degradable Plastic Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers PHA Degradable Plastic Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PHA Degradable Plastic Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 PHA Degradable Plastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 PHA Degradable Plastic Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 PHA Degradable Plastic Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 PHA Degradable Plastic Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global PHA Degradable Plastic Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America PHA Degradable Plastic by Country
6.1.1 North America PHA Degradable Plastic Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America PHA Degradable Plastic Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America PHA Degradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America PHA Degradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe PHA Degradable Plastic by Country
7.1.1 Europe PHA Degradable Plastic Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe PHA Degradable Plastic Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe PHA Degradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe PHA Degradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific PHA Degradable Plastic by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific PHA Degradable Plastic Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific PHA Degradable Plastic Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific PHA Degradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific PHA Degradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America PHA Degradable Plastic by Country
9.1.1 Latin America PHA Degradable Plastic Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America PHA Degradable Plastic Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America PHA Degradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America PHA Degradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa PHA Degradable Plastic by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa PHA Degradable Plastic Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa PHA Degradable Plastic Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa PHA Degradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa PHA Degradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 GreenBio Materials
11.1.1 GreenBio Materials Corporation Information
11.1.2 GreenBio Materials Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 GreenBio Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 GreenBio Materials PHA Degradable Plastic Products Offered
11.1.5 GreenBio Materials Related Developments
11.2 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology
11.2.1 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Corporation Information
11.2.2 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology PHA Degradable Plastic Products Offered
11.2.5 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Related Developments
11.3 Danimer Scientific
11.3.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information
11.3.2 Danimer Scientific Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Danimer Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Danimer Scientific PHA Degradable Plastic Products Offered
11.3.5 Danimer Scientific Related Developments
11.4 Genecis
11.4.1 Genecis Corporation Information
11.4.2 Genecis Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Genecis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Genecis PHA Degradable Plastic Products Offered
11.4.5 Genecis Related Developments
11.5 Yield10 Bioscience
11.5.1 Yield10 Bioscience Corporation Information
11.5.2 Yield10 Bioscience Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Yield10 Bioscience Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Yield10 Bioscience PHA Degradable Plastic Products Offered
11.5.5 Yield10 Bioscience Related Developments
11.6 Tian’an Biopolymer
11.6.1 Tian’an Biopolymer Corporation Information
11.6.2 Tian’an Biopolymer Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Tian’an Biopolymer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Tian’an Biopolymer PHA Degradable Plastic Products Offered
11.6.5 Tian’an Biopolymer Related Developments
11.7 Kaneka
11.7.1 Kaneka Corporation Information
11.7.2 Kaneka Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Kaneka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Kaneka PHA Degradable Plastic Products Offered
11.7.5 Kaneka Related Developments
11.8 Biomer
11.8.1 Biomer Corporation Information
11.8.2 Biomer Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Biomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Biomer PHA Degradable Plastic Products Offered
11.8.5 Biomer Related Developments
11.9 Newlight Technologies
11.9.1 Newlight Technologies Corporation Information
11.9.2 Newlight Technologies Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Newlight Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Newlight Technologies PHA Degradable Plastic Products Offered
11.9.5 Newlight Technologies Related Developments
