Model Based Manufacturing Technologies Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2017-2027

North America and Europe were the dominant markets in 2016 in terms of revenue sales of model based manufacturing technologies. We have observed that in the coming years, countries in North America and Europe such as U.S., U.K., and France are expected to be key markets for sustainable revenue generation from model-based manufacturing. Besides our analysts have noticed that partnerships with software vendors, platform providers, and other OEM players is expected to remain as the main strategy of key vendors in this market to increase their sales growth. After a thorough inspection of the model based manufacturing market, we have published our key findings in a new report titled “Model Based Manufacturing Technologies Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2027).” Our expert analysts have observed that long-term contracts with business partners help in increasing business revenue and in identifying new innovation strategies, thereby enabling model based manufacturing vendors to reach new potential customers in emerging markets. We have targeted the primary regions across the globe to get a broader picture of the market. Our findings indicate that the U.S. is expected to remain a key market in the global model based manufacturing technologies market owing to the presence of large market players such as HCL, Siemens and PTC. Besides, a significant market potential exists in countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Japan.

The global model based manufacturing technologies market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing global ICT spending. There has been a growth in adoption of model based manufacturing technologies by manufacturing companies due to the growing usage of manufacturing technologies such as Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Material Requirement Planning (MRP), Computer-aided Design (CAD) systems and others. This has increased manufacturing revenue contribution to the GDP.

Cost analysis: ERP/MRP initial adoption costs include spending on human resources, software, infrastructure and system management costs

The cost of ERP system modules depends on the installation plan as well as the end-user requirement. Thus, software costs consist of the license fee of ERP per user. Further, hardware/infrastructure cost is also considered while installing ERP/MRP software; such costs include purchase of systems/laptops, servers, security devices and others. A large portion of ERP systems implementation costs is on re-engineering the software based on business requirement. It consists of customizations, data conversion, data migration, testing and maintenance for the current year. In MES, the initial adoption cost and services cost accounts for the highest share as compared to other components because the enterprise spends on training, implementation and planning to procure MES software. The enterprise spends on the procurement of MES software licenses based on the number of initial users and number of modules as well as for the necessary customization involved.

Market Segmentation

End-user Industry Software Type Region Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductor

Aerospace and Defence

Oil and Gas

Other Industrial Sectors MES (Manufacturing Execution Software) Based Systems

ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) Based Systems

MRP (Material Requirements Planning) Based Systems

CAD (Computer Aided Design) & PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) Based Systems

Other MbM Software (Combined Systems/Technologies) North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

While inspecting this market in detail, we have referred to company annual reports, publications, and presentations. Our analysts have also considered key winning strategies followed by the manufacturers in this market. We have done systematic and exhaustive secondary research to analyse the required data points to arrive at the overall market numbers. Exhaustive questionnaires have been developed for each node in the value chain to extract the required market information through primary research interviews.