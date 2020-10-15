Gummed Tapes Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019-2029

The global gummed tapes market has been witnessing high growth of fibre reinforced tape due to its heavy duty container sealing capacity. It is likely to be a lucrative backing material type during the forecast period. We have recently published a new report on the global gummed tapes market titled “Gummed Tapes Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027,” which takes a 360o view of the overall market. Our analysts have observed that APEJ and North America are the top two regions to focus on in terms of growth of the global gummed tapes market. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand significantly, led by rapid industrialisation and increase in global trade. Among the various market segments, we have observed that the brown gummed tape segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, while factors such as cheap raw material prices and availability, along with high quality bond to containers to secure the seal between oily or dirty surfaces is projected to fuel the demand for starch based adhesives over the assessed period.

To Get the Sample Copy of Report visit @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2821

Report Structure

In order to provide a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitiveness analysis and company player information along with their unique selling propositions. This dashboard provides a detailed comparison of gummed tapes manufacturers based on parameters such as operating margin, unique selling proposition, collective market share and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis of various segments of the global gummed tapes market.

The report includes the consumption of gummed tapes and the revenue generated from sales of gummed tapes in all regions and important countries in these regions. Growth in industrial packaging, per capita income, purchasing power parity, GDP growth, and growth in global consumer flexible plastic packaging are some of the factors that have been closely referred to by our analysts to arrive at the estimated market forecast. Apart from value chain analysis, profitability margins, cost influencing factors, pricing trends and other relevant factors have also been included in the report.

The global gummed tape market is segmented as under:

Backing Material

Paper Gummed Tape

Fiber-reinforced Tape

Product Type

White Gummed Tapes

Brown Gummed Tapes

Adhesive Type

Starch Adhesives

Other Adhesives

Application

Box & Carton Sealing

Splicing

Others

End Use

Shipping & Logistics

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare & Hygiene

Metalworking

Oil & Gas

General Industries

Consumer Goods

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

We have referred to a number of primary and secondary sources during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s. Companies’ annual reports and publications have also been examined while researching this market. Key market numbers have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of gum tapes by gum type and the revenue has been derived by studying regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The global gummed tapes market has been analysed based on expected demand in the market. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue include average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional gummed tapes manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.

Ask an Analyst @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2821

All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been studied on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of gummed tapes across different regions. Weighted average prices in US$/Sq.m have been considered for gummed tapes to arrive at market size numbers. The prices of gummed tapes have been tracked at the wholesale level after conversion through trade websites and based on primary interviews.