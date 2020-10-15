Global and United States Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP), Bis(2-propylheptyl) benzene-1,2-dicarboxylate or di(propylheptyl) orthophthalate, commonly abbreviated DPHP, is an organic compound with the formula C28H48O4. It is a phthalate and is the diester of phthalic acid and the 10-carbon branched-chain alcohol 2-propylheptanol. This colorless viscous liquid is used for softening PVC plastics and is a general purpose PVC plasticizer.

It is used as a main plasticizer in construction for the manufacture of covers as it provides extraordinary properties for weather resistance. In addition to this application the product is also used for the manufacture of cables as well as for other applications in the automotive industry.

Segment by Type, the Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) market is segmented into

Above 99.0%

Above 99.5%

Above 99.7%

Others

Segment by Application, the Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) market is segmented into

Wire & Cable

Industrial & Building

Automotive

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market Share Analysis

Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) business, the date to enter into the Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) market, Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

UPC Group

Exxonmobil

BASF

Evonik

LG Chem

Eastman

Perstorp

Sinopec Jinling

DEZA a. s.

Kunshan Weifeng Chemical

Mexichem Specialty Compounds

Anhui Xiangfeng

GuangDong Sky Bright Group

