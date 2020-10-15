Flight Tracking System Market 2020: Market Share, Size, Competition Landscape, Manufacturers Analysis and Future Opportunity Outlook – 2028

In a new report titled “Flight Tracking System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” the expert analysts at Future Market Insights have observed that the Standards and Recommended Practices mandate establishes that aircraft are to be tracked at a time interval of 15 minutes whenever air traffic services obtain an aircraft’s position information at greater than 15-minute intervals for aeroplanes with a seating capacity greater than 19. Some of the modern aircraft are already equipped with the technology, while some of them require equipment up gradation, like software installation and equipment configuration as per the satellite provider. The estimated market size includes such costs and excludes the overall cost of equipment under such eccentrics. The report further highlights that for each of the above systems, the components installed in aircraft are only assessed during market estimation and forecast of the global flight tracking system market. The market size will only include the equipment or software cost and let off the installation cost and service cost.

Portable aircraft tracking systems, as well as other technologies and data that can be repurposed to facilitate aircraft tracking, are assessed across each aircraft types used for general aviation, civil aviation and military purposes. Portable flight tracking equipment not complying with government regulations and used for inflight tracking is also taken into consideration during market estimation. Pricing information collected through various primary and secondary sources is used in a weighted average model to arrive at the market size (in US$ Mn). Weighted average model is primarily based on each system type across each aircraft.

Production and sales of aircraft for general and civil aviation and military purposes has been tracked and assessed across various regions and countries

While collecting data to estimate the market value of the global flight tracking system market, we found that the mandate for real-time flight tracking is expected to get operational in 2018. However, normal tracking is already in place through several other systems fitted in the aircraft such as ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast), FANS (Future Air Navigation System), Radar-based System and other portable flight tracking equipment. Based on the service (aircraft tracking, weather information, communication) catered to by each of the systems, penetration of these systems is assessed across the aircraft in each country.

Average prices (US$/Unit) based on the components installed in the aircraft have been estimated through company brochures, quotations and interviews with industry experts

Necessary equipage of ADS-B, FANS systems in the U.S. and Europe is tracked through the data published on several government resources such as the U.S. Department of Transportation, International Civil Aviation Organization and General Aviation Manufacturers Association

Global flight tracking system market: Segmentation

By System

ADS-B

FANS

PFTS

By End Use

General Aviation

Civil Aviation

Our unique research assumptions

The system components installed in aircraft are considered during market sizing. System components installed at ground stations, ATC (Air Traffic Control units), and VHF (Very High Frequency) stations are not considered. Services offered by third parties for aircraft tracking are not considered during market valuation. The global flight tracking system market estimation for new aircraft is based on the production of aircraft across different regions as most of the newly produced aircraft are already equipped with such systems. Most of the aircraft flying in oceanic or remote areas are already equipped with the hardware needed for tracking and hence these have been excluded during market estimation. These aircraft only need to be configured in order to obtain necessary aircraft information.

Our proven and tested research methodology

Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each category. Bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, wholesale and retail trade, merchandise trade and prices have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Economic fluctuations have not been considered while forecasting market numbers. While estimating the market size, we have considered the product portfolio of the companies profiled, along with some other players.