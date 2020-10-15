Global and China Coatings Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Coatings Resins market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Coatings Resins market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Coating resins are covering applied on the surface of object to achieve hardness, corrosion resistance, weather resistance, and stain resistance.

Resins offer quick drying times, gloss retention, and superior weathering to coatings. Increase in architectural coatings demand drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for green and environment-friendly coating systems in architectural designs is expected to boost the market growth. In the roadways marking, there is a high demand for coating resins owing to its weather resistance properties, which in turn is responsible for reducing maintenance cost of roads. The increase in production of automobiles is also another factor expected to escalate the growth of the coating resins market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Coatings Resins Market

This report focuses on global and China Coatings Resins QYR Global and China market.

The global Coatings Resins market size is projected to reach US$ 31290 million by 2026, from US$ 26370 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Coatings Resins Scope and Market Size

Coatings Resins market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coatings Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Coatings Resins market is segmented into

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Vinyl

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Saturated Polyester Resin

Other

Segment by Application, the Coatings Resins market is segmented into

Architectural

Industrial

Protective and Marine

Automotive OEM

Vehicle Refinish

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Coatings Resins market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Coatings Resins market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Coatings Resins Market Share Analysis

Coatings Resins market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Coatings Resins business, the date to enter into the Coatings Resins market, Coatings Resins product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Bayer AG

Royal DSM

The Sherwin-Williams Company (The Valspar Corporation)

aPolynt SpA

Allnex Belgium SA/Nv

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries AG

