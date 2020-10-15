Global and Japan Battery Raw Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global and Japan Battery Raw Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Battery Raw Materials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
As demand for lithium-ion batteries grows, more transparency is required on the prices of the raw materials that feed the industry, such as lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel and manganese. Industrial Minerals and Metal Bulletin have been tracking many of these prices for decades.
Extensive usage of batteries in electric vehicles, coupled with high demand in consumer electronic products, is anticipated to drive growth. Industry growth is also accredited to supportive government policies and low barriers for adoption of electric vehicles.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Battery Raw Materials Market
This report focuses on global and Japan Battery Raw Materials QYR Global and Japan market.
The global Battery Raw Materials market size is projected to reach US$ 51490 million by 2026, from US$ 38700 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Battery Raw Materials Scope and Market Size
Battery Raw Materials market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Battery Raw Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Battery Raw Materials market is segmented into
Anode
Cathode
Separator
Others
Segment by Application, the Battery Raw Materials market is segmented into
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Grid Storage
Telecom
UPS
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Battery Raw Materials market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Battery Raw Materials market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Battery Raw Materials Market Share Analysis
Battery Raw Materials market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Battery Raw Materials business, the date to enter into the Battery Raw Materials market, Battery Raw Materials product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Targray Technology International Inc.
Entek International LLC
BASF Catalysts LLC
3M
Nichia Corporation
Valence Technology, Inc.
Celgard LLC
Umicore S.A.
ITOCHU Corporation.
