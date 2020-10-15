Global and China Coroplast Sheets Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Coroplast Sheets market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Coroplast Sheets market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Corrugated plastic is usually made from polypropylene which is capable of being recycled. Fluted (corrugated) Polypropylene (PP) sheet, a polyolefin product, is a lightweight, material known for its versatility across many industries and applications. Fluted PP is used in Graphic Arts, Packaging, Agriculture, Automotive and Industrial markets. Common applications include signage, trade show and retail display, binding/stationary, crates, as separators or liners in packaging, vehicle trunk liners, and more. Sturdy, reusable, recyclable, returnable, waterproof fluted polypropylene shipping containers are superior to corrugated paper. Polypropylene offers good resistance to chemical or acid attacks and has low moisture absorption and superior electrical insulation.

Coroplast Sheets (also known as corrugated plastic cardboard, corrugated plastic board sheets, coroplast sheets, waterproof cardboard, corrugated stratocore sheets) are 2 outside flat plastic sheets separated by small plastic beams running perpendicular to them. Corrugated plastic sheets come in a wide variaty of colors and thicknesses. They can be fire retardant or non-fire retardant.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as graphic arts and signage, packaging and storage, agriculture, automotive, building and construction and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

The global Coroplast Sheets market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Coroplast Sheets market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coroplast Sheets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Coroplast Sheets market is segmented into

Polypropylene Type

Polyethylene Type

Others

Segment by Application, the Coroplast Sheets market is segmented into

Graphic Arts and Signage

Packaging and Storage

Agriculture

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Coroplast Sheets market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Coroplast Sheets market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Coroplast Sheets Market Share Analysis

Coroplast Sheets market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Coroplast Sheets business, the date to enter into the Coroplast Sheets market, Coroplast Sheets product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Coroplast (Inteplast Group)(USA)

Primex Plastics (USA)

Karton (Italy)

SIMONA(Germany)

DS Smith (UK)

Distriplast(France)

Sangeeta Group (India)

Northern Ireland Plastics (UK)

Zibo Kelida Plastic(China)

Tah Hsin Industrial(Taiwan)

Twinplast (UK)

Plastflute (Malaysia)

Creabuild (Dubai)

Corex Plastics (Australia)

