Inflatable Packers Market 2020 – 2030 Prominent Players: TAM International, Inc Baski Inc., Saltel Industries, Schlumberger Limited.

Inflatable Packers Market: Introduction
An inflatable packer in the simplest form is a cylindrical, elastic membrane or an expandable plug used to isolate sections in a well or borehole. The ends of the membrane are sealed and when internally pressurized inflates radially. Inflatable technology has been a mainstream go-to solution by overcoming several operating challenges faced in the oilfield, gas and underground mining operating such as drilling, tunneling, borehole measurement etc. One of the key benefit of inflatable packers is that it easily passes through restrictions and are robust to withstand extremities and challenges during projects.
Inflatable packers are available in the market under a wide range of diameters from 20 m to more than 200 mm. Inflatable packers find significant application in geotechnical testing, pressure grouting, mineral exploration, dam construction and repair, highway construction and repair, and other civil construction activities. Owing to being today’s one of the key necessary element in oil and gas industry, the demand for inflatable packers is anticipated to witness healthy growth across the globe. This in turn is estimated to contribute to the growing market for inflatable packers during the forecast period.
Inflatable Packers Market: Dynamics
At present times, inflatable packers plays an important role in injections in almost every field of tunneling, boring technology, and special civil engineering. The construction sector is experiencing a significant growth rate, owing to increasing construction activities across the world. Moreover, governments across the globe are taking initiatives to develop infrastructure, highways, etc. in different regions. This influences better prospects for the growth of the inflatable packers market over the forecast period.
The global mining industry has gradually improved over the course of years, endured a prolonged period of inactivity in the wake of global financial crisis and economic recession. Furthermore, growing demand for minerals, worldwide combined with stabilized metal prices is expected to boost to the mining industry over the coming years, which in turn, is expected to drive the Inflatable Packers market over the forecast period.
Inflatable Packers Market: Segment
The global Inflatable Packers market has been segmented, by application, by packer type and by end use
On the basis of application, the global inflatable packers market has been segmented as:
- Pumping
- Injection
- Grouting
- Flow Control
- Testing
- Hydro fracturing
- Sampling
On the basis of packer type, the global inflatable packers market has been segmented as:
- Sliding-End Inflatable Packer
- Fixed-End Inflatable Packer
- Steel Fortified Inflatable Packer
- Wire Line Inflatable Packer
On the basis of end use, the global inflatable packers market has been segmented as:
- Construction
- Mining
- Oil and Gas
- Water Resource
Inflatable Packers Market: Regional Outlook
The global inflatable packers market is estimated to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. The demand for inflatable packers depends on the performance of its end use industries mainly construction, oil and gas and mining. Countries including China, U.S., Russia, Australia, India, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia are among the top mineral producers around the world. Substantial demand for injection tools is anticipated from these countries and consequently are estimated to project significant opportunities in the global inflatable packers market.
The construction industry in Latin America and Middle East and Africa region has played an important role in development of the economy. For instance, the dominance of large-scale players engaged in heavy construction such as housing, industrial, and civil work, has been noticed in the U.A.E. construction sector. This is fueled by growing investments in the construction industry due to government efforts to diversify the economy. Expanding infrastructural investment in countries to drive the demand for inflatable packers during the forecast period
Inflatable Packers Market: Key Participants
Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Inflatable Packers market include:
- Inflatable Packers International
- TAM International, Inc
- Baski Inc.
- Saltel Industries
- Schlumberger Limited.
- RST Instruments Ltd.
- Geopro S.A.
- ACIM Inflatable Packers
- Aardvark Packers
- Blick Group
- Star Packer
