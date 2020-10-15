Regulator Rectifier Market 2020 – 2030 Prominent Players: India Nippon Electricals Limited, ECL MAGTRONICS (P) LTD., SEDEMAC, Varroc Group

Regulator Rectifier: Introduction

A regulator rectifier is a unit that rectifies and regulates the inputs given by a battery to the attenuator. It regulates the overcharging of a battery. A Regulator rectifier is an auto electric part used as a component in the two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles). Regulator rectifier can either be single phase or three phase type. A two-wheeler gets power from two sources; battery and the alternator.

The alternator charges the vehicle when it’s on the go through electromagnetic induction. However, this electricity is AC (alternating current) that is converted into direct current with the help of the regulator rectifier. Also, the regulator rectifier controls the flow of current sent to all the electrical parts of a vehicle.

Regulator Rectifier: Market Drivers and Challenges

Growing fleet of two-wheeler and three-wheeler markets is subsequently fueling the demand for regulator rectifiers. Furthermore, electric bicycles and motorcycles are being aggressively promoted by regional governments aiming to reduce carbon footprint. Nowadays, two-wheelers are very popular for tourism activities, and their ease of availability at an economical price is making it a preferred choice among tourists.

Therefore, driving the demand for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and ATVs which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the global regulator rectifier market over the forecast period. Additionally with presence of domestic UPS systems and portable battery charging units, the regulator rectifier market growth is expected to progress towards a healthy note.

Conversely, long product life of regulator rectifiers, in turn resulting in slow movement of product sales, is anticipated to act as a restraint for the global regulator rectifier market growth. Another factor which can act as a challenge is technology obsolescence due to introduction of wireless battery charging systems in near future.

The rectifier regulator market is identified to be a high competitive market with share of fragmented sector having a greater weightage over organized sector. South East Asia has been identified as the major production hub in the globe with tier-1 manufacturers focusing long term supply contracts with automotive OEMs whereas unorganized sector focused towards the aftermarket. Low capital, ease of technology know-how and convenient synergies of labor assembly has resulted in the region being the major production hub of regulator rectifiers.

Regulator Rectifier: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global regulator rectifier market can be segmented into the following:

Single Phase Regulator Rectifier

Three Phase Regulator Rectifier

On the basis of vehicle type, the global regulator rectifier market can be segmented into the following:

Two Wheelers Conventional Cruiser Sports Off-road

Three Wheelers

ATVs

On the basis of sales channel, the global regulator rectifier market can be segmented into the following:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Regulator Rectifier: Regional Market Outlook

Regulator rectifier market is a demand-driven market that depends on customer preferences and sentiments across all the countries, China, India, and South East Asian Countries are anticipated to draw a significant share in the coming years in the regulator rectifier market. The potential of the regulator rectifier market in the Middle East Africa region is expected to be sluggish owing to low two-wheeler manufacturing and a fragmented distribution chain.

Among all the regions, India is estimated to be one of the leading region in procurement of two-wheelers; thus it is expected that the region will be a major regulator rectifier market share holder during the forecast period. Extreme weather conditions in certain regions, such as the Middle East and Africa, Japan, Bangladesh, and Philippines, where driving a two-wheeler can be uncomfortable, and also the weather condition could adversely affect the rider, are inclined towards buying passenger cars of commuting via commercial vehicles. Hence, during the forecast period, the regulator rectifier market in these regions and countries is expected to grow with a below average growth rate.

Regulator Rectifier: Key Market Players

Some of the market participants in the global regulator rectifier market identified across the value chain include:

SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

India Nippon Electricals Limited

ECL MAGTRONICS (P) LTD.

SEDEMAC

Varroc Group

A1 INSTRUMENTS

JUMPS INDIA