Global and China Biomass Pellet Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global and China Biomass Pellet market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Biomass Pellet market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Biomass Pellet Market
This report focuses on global and China Biomass Pellet QYR Global and China market.
The global Biomass Pellet market size is projected to reach US$ 12700 million by 2026, from US$ 8231.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Biomass Pellet Scope and Market Size
Biomass Pellet market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biomass Pellet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Biomass Pellet market is segmented into
Wood Pellets
Fuel Pellets
Segment by Application, the Biomass Pellet market is segmented into
Feed
Civil Fuels
Industrial Fuel
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Biomass Pellet market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Biomass Pellet market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Biomass Pellet Market Share Analysis
Biomass Pellet market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Biomass Pellet business, the date to enter into the Biomass Pellet market, Biomass Pellet product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
German Pellets GmbH
Enviva LP
Sinopeak
Pacific BioEnergy
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group
Suzano
Organic Green Solutions
Biomass Secure Power
Drax Biomass International Inc.
RWE Innogy Cogen
Enova Energy Group
Aoke Ruifeng
Green Circle Bio Energy Inc
BlueFire Renewables Inc.
Zilkha Biomass Energy
The Westervelt Company
BTH Quitman Hickory LLC
Lignetics
Resolute Forest Products
AgroPellets
Brasil Biomassa e Energia Renovavel
Ecomas
PFEIFER
EcoPellet
La TIEsse
3ko TennoCtpon
EHHCEH
Enbima Group
ROSHT
Suji Energy-saving Technology
