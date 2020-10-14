Covid-19 Impact on Power Plant EPC Market – Global Industry Report, 2027

Power Plant EPC Market: Introduction

Growing population and urbanization have augmented the demand for power. Also, rise in industrial development all over the globe has boosted the demand for power. As a result, the global power plant engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market is witnessing high investments

The engineering, procurement and construction contractors carry out detailed design and layout of a project right from manufacture of systems and functional testing to procurement of materials and equipment. Then, they deliver a functioning asset or facility to their clients.

Investments in the power generation sector in various countries are increasing to fulfill the energy demand in these countries. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the global power plant EPC market during the forecast period.

EPC contractors largely focus on comprehensive engineering from manufacture of key power equipment, such as boilers, turbines, and generators, to engineering, construction, and commissioning activities

Key Drivers of Global Power Plant EPC Market

Demand for power plant EPC is increasing across the globe, due to rise in the demand for power worldwide. Growth in urbanization and industrialization worldwide has augmented the demand for electricity generation, which is anticipated to boost the global power plant EPC market during the forecast period.

Moreover, advancements in gas turbines, renewable energy, and digital solutions are anticipated to boost investments in the global power generation industry. This, in turn, is likely to propel the global power plant EPC market during the forecast period.

Key Developments

On December 23, 2019, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (DHIC) signed an agreement to supply gas turbines to Korea Western Power Co. The new power plant would be located in the Gimpo city of the Gyeonggi province. The construction is scheduled to commence by 2020 and it would be completed by 2022. The company plans to carry out a demonstration project on a large gas turbine for power plants, which the company has developed in-house. DHIC has planned to ship gas turbines and install them at the Gimpo CHP plant by 2021 and it would implement a two-year demonstration project once the construction is over.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Power Plant EPC Market

Based on region, the global power plant EPC market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global power plant EPC market from 2019 to 2027, owing to growth in industrialization and automation in the region. The trend is projected to continue during the forecast period, especially in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

China is witnessing high investments in renewable power plants, followed by India and Japan.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to be attractive regions of the global power plant EPC market during the forecast period. The market in these regions is expanding at a significant pace.

Saudi Arabia has announced a plan to build the world’s largest solar power project worth US$ 200 Bn, which would end the country’s dependence on oil. This solar power plant would supply enough electricity not only to Saudi Arabia but much of the Middle East.

The market in North America and Europe is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. The market in North America and Europe is mature and hence, it is likely to witness low investments in the near future.

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

Top companies operating in the global power plant EPC market are:

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

TATA Projects

Thermax Global

Worley Parsons

SK Engineering & Construction

Global Power Plant EPC Market: Research Scope

Global Power Plant EPC Market, by Type

Thermal Power Source

Combined-cycle Power Source

Gas-based

Nuclear Power Source

Renewable Hydro Solar Wind

Others

Global Power Plant EPC Market, by Equipment

Gas Turbines

Steam Turbines

Boilers

Generators

Control Systems

Others

