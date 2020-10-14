Worldwide To Grow At The Fastest Pace In The DNA RNA Sample Preparation Market Between 2025

Market Report Summary

Market – DNA RNA Sample Preparation Market

Market Value – US$ 440 Mn in 2025

Market CAGR Value – 5.8 % in 2025

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

For Full Information -> Click Here

Read Full Press Release Below

DNA and RNA sample preparation provides accessibility to nucleic acids in natural form, removing unwanted contaminants. The process of DNA and RNA sample preparation has become highly refined. Multi-national companies are actively focusing on the development of faster and accurate products, which include workstations, kits, and reagents & consumables.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its report titled, “DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2025” has provided a detailed analysis on the global DNA and RNA sample preparation market.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3211

Company Profiles Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN

Sigma Aldrich Corp.

Tecan Group AG .

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Others.

Kits Product-type Segment Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

PMR estimates that kits for DNA and RNA sample preparation would account for around 60% market share in 2017. However, this product type segment is expected to witness a slight decline in its market share by 2025-end.

Although kits will experience a decline in their market share, they are estimated to hold the largest market share in the global DNA and RNA sample preparation market during the forecast period. Workstations are expected to exhibit the fastest growth at 5.8% CAGR through 2025.

Soaring Demand for Modern Extraction Techniques Estimated to Drive Market Growth

The global DNA and RNA sample preparation market is projected to register a steady growth at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The US$ 1,293.6 Mn market is estimated to reach US$ 2,090.2 Mn through 2025. Investment in basic research, particularly by academic & research institutes, since past several years have led to solid understanding of fundamental pathways.

Through this, various proteins implicated in disease development are either up-regulated or down-regulated. In addition, growing requests by researchers for complex products is an evidence of improvement in understanding basic pathways and discovering new pathways.

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3211

These factors lead to greater knowledge of cellular pathways, which in turn are estimated to fuel the demand for DNA and RNA sample preparation in the near future.

Technological advancements in nucleic acid preparation processes have driven a greater demand for high quality kits, reagents, and associated products.

Technological advancements in the methods of DNA and RNA sample preparation, global agreement between leading research institutes for boosting research activities in molecular biology field, soaring demand for modern extraction techniques, and technological advancements in analytical instruments are some major factors driving the market growth.

However, increasing inclination of preferences for premium products, owing to their higher quality as compared to standard reagents and products, is expected to restrain the growth of the global DNA and RNA sample preparation market.

Hospitals to be Second-most Lucrative End User by 2025-End

Academic and research institutes are expected to be the most lucrative end user in the global DNA and RNA sample preparation market through 2025. This segment is expected to exhibit 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Hospitals are expected to be the second most lucrative end user segment in the overall market.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3211

Based on applications, research applications are expected to remain dominant in the global DNA and RNA sample preparation market during the forecast period. Clinical testing, following research applications, are expected to exhibit 5.4% CAGR through 2025.

Asia Pacific to Register a CAGR similar to North America

North America is estimated to be the largest region for DNA and RNA sample preparation market, and is expected to account for more than 40% market share by 2025 end. Although Europe is expected to be the second-most lucrative region for the market, Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit a comparatively faster growth during the forecast period.