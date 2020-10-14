Industrial Floor Scrubber Market To Reach Valuation Of ~Us$ 7 Bn By 2030

Industrial Floor Scrubber Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global industrial floor scrubber market. In terms of revenue, the global industrial floor scrubber market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global industrial floor scrubber market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global industrial floor scrubber market would be largely driven by factors such as increase in healthcare services and rising health concerns. Rise in demand for floor scrubbers due to the current outbreak of COVID-19 (as it helps in improving sanitation operations), adoption of green and sustainable technology, and penetration in developing nations are set to drive the global industrial floor scrubber market during the forecast period.

According to the industrial floor scrubber market report, the product type segment includes ride- on scrubbers, robotic scrubbers, and walk-behind scrubbers; the application segment comprises government, health & pharmaceuticals, hospitality, manufacturing & warehousing, retail & food, transportation, and others. In terms of product type, walk-behind industrial floor scrubbers account for major share. Increase in spread of coronavirus in various countries coupled with affordability, low maintenance cost, and easy operation for small and confined spaces contributes majorly to the expansion of this segment. The segment is projected to expand at a significant rate in the near future.

Demand for ride-on and robotic floor scrubbers is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for more efficient products and rising labor shortage in developed countries. Additionally, demand for automatic and self-sufficient floor scrubbers are anticipated to increase during the forecast period with manufacturing units, warehouse units, and other commercial units becoming larger.

In terms of application, the manufacturing & warehousing segment accounted for 42.1% of the market share in 2019. The global outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in closure of many manufacturing companies, which has impacted the growth of the industrial floor scrubbers market in 2020.

The traditional method of cleaning is time consuming and tiresome. Floor scrubbers provide an easier cleaning process, quicker dry times, covers large surface areas, and better efficiency. Floor scrubbers have less maintenance and operational cost, which will help to drive the market during the forecast period.

The market for floor cleaning equipment is also evolving to match the current industry trends owing to the increasing emphasis on sustainability. Traditional cleaning equipment is being replaced with more efficient and versatile scrubbing machines in a bid to increase efficiency, quality, and productivity. Rapid industrialization and growth in technology is set to boost the industrial floor scrubber market.

Industrial Floor Scrubber Market: Prominent Regions

North America holds major share of the global industrial floor scrubber market followed by Europe. Key players largely depend on geographical expansion, promotions, and technological advancements to cater to customer demand and gain a competitive edge in the global industrial floor scrubber market.

North America accounted for ~33% share of the global industrial floor scrubber market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to significant adoption of floor scrubbers in every sector and increasing labor cost, which is likely to lead to adoption of robotic scrubbers in the region.

