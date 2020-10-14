Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ultrasonic Gesture Recognition Market

Ultrasonic gesture recognition using sound is an attractive touch less recognition system that can be used to overcome difficulties ambient light insensitivity. This ultrasonic gesture recognition is developed using batch-fabricated micro machined aluminum nitride (AIN), ultrasonic transducer arrays and custom CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) electronics. . The global Ultrasonic gesture recognition market is predicted to have a robust growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 owing to the rise in adoption of ultrasonic gesture recognition across various end user segment due to low technical complexity.

The global ultrasonic gesture recognition market is expected to witness a progressive growth in the coming years due to the new generation gesture recognition technologies that allow the users to handle wide range of machines like personal navigation devices through ultrasonic gestures by bringing high level of convenience to the user. Ultrasonic gesture recognition being a touch less sensing technology helps to reduce the hygiene concerns of the user which is diversifying the scope of this market in multiple industries. In addition, the rising number of strategic partnerships between various ultrasonic gesture recognition technology and automotive is likely to trigger the growth of ultrasonic gesture market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of ultrasonic gesture recognition in automotive industry is one of the prime factor that is fuelling the growth of ultrasonic gesture recognition market.

However, high power consumption and complex framework for manufacturers is predicted to restrain the growth rate to some extent in the coming eight years. Moreover, maintaining technical standards and inadequate standardization in the manufacturing process are few restraining factors of ultrasonic gesture recognition market. In spite of this challenges the technological innovations in healthcare and automobile industries is expected to offer a potential growth in ultrasonic gesture recognition market.

For the purpose of providing detailed research report, the global ultrasonic gesture recognition market is segmented on the basis of application and end use. On the basis of application the market is segmented into Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, camera-based technology, sensors, voice assistance and others. The camera based technology is expected to dominate the market due to the facial recognition option in the consumer electronics like smart phones, tablets among others.

Ultrasonic gesture recognition also finds its application across various end user segments including healthcare, consumer electronics, defense, automotive and others. Among various end user, consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the growth rate at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Attributes such as rising demand for consumer electronics like gaming consoles, set top box, Head-Mount Display (HMD) have led to the adoption of ultrasonic gesture recognition in this segment. Automotive and healthcare segment is also expected to witness a promising growth owing to the fact that use of highly efficient equipment and increasing awareness of safety. In addition, rapid advancements in healthcare segment across various parts of the world is also boosting the market for ultrasonic gesture recognition owing to its reliability and user friendliness.

Geographically, the global ultrasonic gesture recognition market has been further divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific ultrasonic gesture recognition market is expected to witness a higest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging economies like China and India in this region. The advanced security standards in emerging countries like China and India are propelling the growth of the ultrasonic gesture recognition market. Increasing adoption of ultrasonic gesture recognition in gaming devices and smart projectors is expected to trigger the growth of ultrasonic gesture recognition market in this region. In 2016, North America held the largest market share for ultrasonic gesture recognition due to the increasing gesture controlled operations in factory automation.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global Ultrasonic gesture recognition market includes Microsoft Corporation ( The U.S), Intel Corporation ( The U.S.), Google Inc.(The U.S.), Apple Inc. (The U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany) among others.