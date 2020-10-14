Global Drainage Membranes Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Drainage Membranes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Drainage Membranes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The drainage membrane consists of moulded high-density polyethylene and polypropylene membranes and fixing/sealing materials used as a water diversion system in the refurbishment or new construction of domestic and commercial buildings

The drainage membrane is the product which has a Double cuspated design that provides a clear and clean drainage path for surface water to roof drainage outlets. In addition, suspended soil particles can be filtered out by the geotextile layer.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Drainage Membranes Market

Global Drainage Membranes Scope and Segment

Drainage Membranes market is segmented by Materials, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drainage Membranes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ZinCo GmbH

Teragéos

BERA B.V.

Urbanscape

Newton Waterproofing

DIADEM

PROLINE

Serge Ferrari group

Asio

KRAIBURG Relastec GmbH & Co. KG

Owens Corning Insulation

Sika Group

Cetco

DELTA

AFITEXINOV

PONTAROLO ENGINEERING

Emülzer

Geoplast

BTM

TeMa

Project For Building (PFB)

Drainage Membranes Breakdown Data by Materials

HDPE Drainage Membranes

Rubber Drainage Membranes

PP Drainage Membranes

ABS Drainage Membranes

Non-woven Drainage Membranes

Drainage Membranes Breakdown Data by Application

Roof

Basement

Basin

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Drainage Membranes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Drainage Membranes market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Materials, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Drainage Membranes Market Share Analysis

