Global and Japan Tubular Membranes Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Tubular Membranes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Tubular Membranes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tubular membranes are not self-supporting membranes. They are located on the inside of a tube, made of a special kind of material. This material is the supporting layer for the membrane. Because the location of tubular membranes is inside a tube, the flow in a tubular membrane is usually inside out. The main cause for this is that the attachment of the membrane to the supporting layer is very weak.

The global Tubular Membranes market size is projected to reach US$ 849.5 million by 2026, from US$ 651 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Tubular Membranes market is segmented into

Membrane Bioreactor

Reverse Osmosis

Others

Segment by Application, the Tubular Membranes market is segmented into

Energy & Power

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Leather

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Tubular Membranes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Tubular Membranes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Pentair

Porex Corporation

PCI Membranes

Berghof Membrane Technology

Microdyn-Nadir

Dynatec Systems

Hyflux

Duraflow

Spintek Filtration

