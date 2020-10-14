Global and China Hollow Section Products Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Hollow Section Products market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Hollow Section Products market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hollow section products are manufactured to meet the mechanical property requirements of both grade C350 and C450 and are suitable for welding and limited bending. Just hollow sections are suited to load bearing applications and have good torsional strength, impact strength and a high strength to weight ratio.

There are wide range of hollow sections to local and international specifications. Typical applications include agricultural, construction, general engineering, mechanical application, etc..

Segment by Type, the Hollow Section Products market is segmented into

Hot-Finished Hollow Sections

Seamless Hollow Sections

Welded Hollow Sections

Segment by Application, the Hollow Section Products market is segmented into

Agricultural

Construction

General Engineering

Mechanical Application

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The key regions covered in the Hollow Section Products market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Tata Steel

SSAB

Barrett Steel

Liberty House Group

Viohalco Group

Hyundai Steel

Anyang Steel Group

Celsa Steel

