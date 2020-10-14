RF Microneedling Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment up to 2024

Global RF Microneedling Market: Introduction

RF microneedling is a minimally invasive technique, in which the microneedling procedure is carried out with radio frequency energy to rejuvenate the appearance of the skin. The radio frequency energy passed deep into the skin dermis allows skin tightening, reduces acne scars through blood circulation, and stimulates the synthesis of elastin and collagen. The procedure causes minimal damage to the upper layers of skin; therefore, it involves marginal downtime. The overall cost of the treatment differs from one individual to another based on the thickness of the skin, severity of the condition, the target area, and the number of sessions recommended. Microneedling makes the columns for healing in the skin and induces the growth factor in order to derive the mechanism of the natural recovery. Its effectiveness is similar to peeling, but its damage on epidermis is minimal. Hence, the treatment is safe as non-ablative treatment with minimal pain.

Key Drivers of Global RF Microneedling Market

Rise in Usage of RF Microneedling

Fractional RF technology is an innovative design that treats the target area through rapid penetration of insulated microneedle without causing extensive damage to the epidermis. RF techniques have been safe and effective for fractional RF skin resurfacing and nonablative skin tightening. RF technology is also considered the standard option for esthetic treatments. It is used to treat fine lines & facial wrinkles, scarring of acne & chickenpox, mild to moderate skin sagging, and irregular skin texture. RF treatments for skin tightening are commonly used, as these heat the subcutaneous tissues and dermis, thereby stimulating dermal collagen remodeling.

Increase in demand for minimally invasive procedure

Demand for minimally and noninvasive skin rejuvenation and body contouring procedures using novel radiofrequency (RF) systems is growing at a rapid pace. These minimally and noninvasive technologies have become the fastest growing areas of aesthetic medicine. RF microneedling is a minimally invasive, non-ablative technique commonly used for body contouring, skin tightening, and cellulite reduction. The electromagnetic technology is based on the use of an oscillating electrical current that generates and delivers thermal energy to the deep dermis and subcutaneous fat that stimulates the production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid, resulting in skin tightening and lifting, while causing minimal damage to superficial structures of the skin. Hence, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures is projected to drive the global RF microneedling market.

North America to Account for Major Share of Global RF Microneedling Market

North America is projected to account for major share of the global RF microneedling market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years due to increase in minimally invasive and noninvasive technologies and the availability of developed health care infrastructure. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for RF microneedling during the forecast period.

The RF microneedling market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in demand for anti-aging aesthetic procedures in the region.

Key Players Operating in Global RF Microneedling Market

The global RF microneedling market is highly consolidated, with the presence of a small number of key players.

