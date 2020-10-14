Asthma Spacers Market to Grow at a Whopping 3.7% CAGR from 2018-2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Asthma Spacers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global asthma spacers market was valued at US$ 1,330.56 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The global asthma spacers market is anticipated to be driven by technological advancements and increase in use of spacers with metered dose inhalers for the management of asthma. The asthma spacers market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 4.2% due to high prevalence of diseases, development in the health care sector, and increase in focus on research and development.

Rise in Adoption of Asthma Spacers Drives Market

Inhalation is the first line administration route in asthma management. However, poor inhalation techniques have led to poor disease control and increased health care costs. It is estimated that MDI without spacers, at best, delivers around 20% of the emitted dose to the lower airways, leaving up to 80% in the oropharynx. With suboptimal or incorrect techniques, this fraction is further reduced, potentially to zero. While using asthma spacers, the velocity at which the medication leaves the MDI (estimated at 60mph) is slowed down substantially. It also allows the propellant to evaporate, leaving only the smaller particles, which have a better chance of reaching the smaller airways. Use of spacers/valve holding chambers minimizes issues related to the inhalation technique. It reduces oropharyngeal deposition and increases lung deposition, which, in turn, boosts the adoption of asthma spacers for the proper management of asthma.

Rise in Patient Pool for Asthma

According to the WHO, around 235 million people are affected by asthma, and by the end of 2025, the number is likely to rise by 100 million globally. Rise in the prevalence rate of asthma is creating a significant socioeconomic impact across the globe, which, in turn, is propelling the demand for asthma spacers.

Increase in Patient Preference for MDI/Spacer Combinations for the Proper Management of Asthma

Inhalation is the first line administration route for asthma management. Nebulizers and metered dose inhalers are widely used for the management of asthma. However, recent findings have shown that MDI with spacers is an effective alternative to nebulizers. Moreover, nebulizer therapy is expensive compared to ‘metered-dose inhaler with spacer’ and requires more equipment and maintenance to prevent contamination. It also utilizes higher doses of medications and involves more steps in drug preparation and administration. These limitations and risks associated with nebulizers have led to the wider adoption of ‘metered-dose inhalers with spacers’ for the management of asthma. Technological advancements in asthma spacers, such as cross-valve technology, have resulted in the further adoption of asthma spacers in asthma management. These factors are likely to drive the global market in the near future.

Trudell Medical International and Koninklijke Philips N.V Dominated the Market in 2017

Key players profiled in this report are Koninklijke Philips N.V, Trudell Medical International, Medical Development International, Merck & Co., Pari Gmbh, AstraZeneca, and GlaxoSmithKline plc. Companies operating in the global asthma spacers market focus on strategic collaborations to develop new products in the emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America.

