Global Cobalt-Chrome Alloys Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Cobalt-Chrome Alloys market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cobalt-Chrome Alloys market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cobalt-chrome (CoCr) is a metal alloy that has outstanding strength, as well as wear and corrosion resistance. Because of these features and it’s biocompatibility, Cobalt-chrome is often used for making dental/orthopedic implants.
CoCr alloys are widely used for medical prosthetic implant devices. The alloys are especially used where high stiffness or a highly polished and extremely wear-resistant material is required. CoCr alloys are the materials of choice for applications such as knee implants, metal-to-metal hip joints and dental prosthetics.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cobalt-Chrome Alloys Market
The global Cobalt-Chrome Alloys market size is projected to reach US$ 15 million by 2026, from US$ 14 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Cobalt-Chrome Alloys Scope and Segment
Cobalt-Chrome Alloys market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cobalt-Chrome Alloys market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Arcam
CarTech
VDM Metals
Kulzer
EOS
SLM
Dentaurum
3DMT
AMC Powders
ACME
Cobalt-Chrome Alloys Breakdown Data by Type
CoCrMo Alloys
CoNiCrMo Alloys
CoCrWNi Alloys
Other
Cobalt-Chrome Alloys Breakdown Data by Application
Dental Implants
Medical Implants
Gas Turbines
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Cobalt-Chrome Alloys market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Cobalt-Chrome Alloys market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Cobalt-Chrome Alloys Market Share Analysis
