Global High Temperature Polyamides Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global High Temperature Polyamides market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global High Temperature Polyamides market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyamides are probably the most successful polymers in the field of highly technical applications. In the past few decades, we have witnessed the introduction of nylon as a replacement for metals and thermosetting materials in many applications in all industrial sectors. As is well known, nylon is a primary choice for applications at high temperatures, due to its excellent thermal resistance. In general, high temperature polyamides should have a heat resistance temperature of more than 200 degrees Celsius.

The global sales of high temperature polyamides increased from 153836 MT in 2013 to 213509 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.54%. North America, Europe and China play an important role in global high temperature polyamides market. The industry has high technical barriers; currently, DuPont, DSM, EMS-GRIVORY, Solvay, Mitsui Chemicals, Kuraray and BASF are major players in the global market. According to this study, DuPont is the global market leader; in 2017, DuPont has a global market share of 42.19%. DSM is the world’s largest manufacturer of PA46, and Kuraray has an obvious advantage in the PA9T market.

The global High Temperature Polyamides market size is projected to reach US$ 3332.9 million by 2026, from US$ 2065.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2026.

High Temperature Polyamides market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Temperature Polyamides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

DuPont

DSM

EMS-GRIVORY

Solvay

Mitsui Chemicals

Kuraray

BASF

Evonik

Genius

Kingfa

PA6T

PA9T

PA46

Others

Automotive Components

Electrical and Electronic

Machinery

Others

The High Temperature Polyamides market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the High Temperature Polyamides market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

