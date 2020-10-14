Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Boron nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) are structurally analogous to carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and possess equally impressive mechanical properties along with a different set of multifunctional properties including higher thermal stability than CNTs, wide band gap, electrical insulation, polarizability, high neutron absorption cross-section, and transparency in the visible region.

The global production of BNNTs increased from 117.8 g in 2013 to 35954.9 g in 2018, at a CAGR of 213.99%.The global BNNTs market is valued at 38449.38 K USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 65903.93 K USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2017 and 2025. North America plays an important role in global BNNTs market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of BNNTs. The industry originated in the United States, and the United States has an absolute market share in the global market. Boron nitride nanotubes reinforced with polymers have been shown to be even stronger than carbon nanotube composite counterparts. Like carbon, boron nitride can form single atom thick sheets that can roll up into cylinders to create nanotubes. Boron nitride nanotubes alone are almost as strong as carbon nanotubes, but their real advantage in a composite material is how strongly they can bind polymers. However, the major drawback of boron nitride nanotubes is their cost. They sell for about 1100 USD/per gram in 2017, while carbon nanotubes cost between $10 and $20 per gram. The main reason boron nitride nanotubes are so expensive is because production volumes are still low. How to improve production efficiency is the key to reducing costs.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market

The global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market size is projected to reach US$ 59 million by 2026, from US$ 39 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Scope and Segment

Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tekna

BNNT

BN Nano

Nan Integris

…

Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Breakdown Data by Type

70%-90% Purity

90%-98% Purity

Above 98% Purity

Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Breakdown Data by Application

Advanced Aerospace Materials

Synthetic and Biomedical

Piezoelectric Material

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market report are US and Canada.. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market Share Analysis

