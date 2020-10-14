Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) is an organic compound with the formula C6H4(CO2CH3)2. It is the diester formed from terephthalic acid and methanol. DMT is used in the production of polyesters, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT), and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT).

PTA obtained the PET and PBT market. DMT has fewer market share in the PET or PBT production but it has more application in CHDM in recent years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market

The global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market size is projected to reach US$ 555.7 million by 2026, from US$ 790.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -5.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Scope and Segment

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SASA

Oxxynova

Teijin

JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno

INVISTA

Eastman

Fiber Intermediate Products

SK

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Breakdown Data by Type

Flake DMT

Oval DMT

Liquid DMT

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Breakdown Data by Application

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Share Analysis

