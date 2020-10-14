Global Concrete Dams Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Concrete Dams market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Concrete Dams market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Concrete Dams market. The key raw materials for concrete dams are concrete itself and steel reinforcement. Design of a concrete dam depends on the purpose of the dam and the configuration of the site where it will be built. The concrete gravity dam has weight as its strength. A cross section of this dam looks like a triangle, and the wide base is about three-fourths of the height of the dam. Water in the reservoir upstream of the dam pushes horizontally against the dam, and the weight of the gravity dam pushes downward to counteract the water pressure. The concrete buttress dam also uses its weight to resist the water force. However, it is narrower and has buttresses at the base or toe of the dam on the downstream side. These buttresses may be narrow walls extending out from the face of the dam, much like the “flying buttresses” supporting cathedral walls or a single buttress rather like a short dam may be built along the width of the toe of the dam.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Concrete Dams, including gravity dam, buttress dam and arch dam. And gravity dam is the main type for Concrete Dams, and the gravity dam reached a sales value of approximately 2534.92 M USD in 2017, with 67.08% of global sales value. Concrete Dams technology is not much mature now, and new enterprises can’t surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Concrete Dams Market

The global Concrete Dams market size is projected to reach US$ 4655 million by 2026, from US$ 4061.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Concrete Dams market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Concrete Dams market in terms of revenue.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Concrete Dams market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Concrete Dams market.

Concrete Dams Breakdown Data by Type

Roller Compacted Concrete Dam

Normal Concrete Dam

Prefabricated Concrete Dam

Concrete Dams Breakdown Data by Application

Gravity Dam

Arch Dam

Massive Head Buttress Dam

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Concrete Dams market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Concrete Dams market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

China Three Gorges Corporation

WAPDA

POWERCHINA

Kalehan Energy Generation

Salini Impregilo

Iran Water and Power Resources Development Co.

Khatam-al-Anbiya (KAA)

UJVNL

Sabir Co.

