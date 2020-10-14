Single Triple Phosphate (STPP) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Single Triple Phosphate (STPP) Market: Overview

Single triple phosphate (STPP) is a rich source of phosphorous and an important compound in the process of photosynthesis. Since the compound is water soluble, it becomes easily and rapidly available for plant uptake. Additionally, it is a low-cost source of phosphorous. STPP contains small amounts of calcium, which acts as an additional source of nutrition for plants.

Single triple phosphate (STPP) is formed from phosphate rock and phosphoric acid. Due to high phosphorous content, it is used in horticultural blends to some extent. Efficiency of STPP is high and it has strong soil adaptability. Owing to this, STPP accelerates sprouting, rooting, fruit bearing, and ripening capacities of crop plants.

STPP is widely used as a high-concentration, water-soluble, single-source phosphate fertilizer. STPP is primarily suitable for the soil with low phosphate content. For the maximum level of effect, STPP is applied either during or after planting and seeding. As a fertilizer, STTP is the best choice for rapidly growing, short-season crops with restricted root systems.

In terms of application, the global single triple phosphate (STPP) market can be segmented into agricultural fertilizers, animal feed, food processing, and others

Request PDF Brochure : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77510

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Single Triple Phosphate (STPP) Market

Growth of the agro-based industry is one of the primary drivers of the global market for single triple phosphate (STPP). STTP is considered a rich source of phosphorus, which is the most widely used fertilizer nutrient after nitrogen. Demand for STTP-based fertilizers is increasing worldwide, as STTP eliminates the deficiency of phosphorous in arable lands. Thus, rapidly increasing demand for single triple phosphate (STPP) from the agriculture sector, especially in agrarian economies, is expected to fuel the global single triple phosphate (STPP) market during the forecast period.

Demand for phosphates, particularly to develop phosphate additives, has witnessed consistent growth over the last few years. Single triple phosphate (STPP) derivatives, such as calcium dihydrogen phosphate, are used as leavening agents in the bakery industry. Rising demand for STPP derivatives in the food processing sector is anticipated to drive the global single triple phosphate market during the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77510

Global Single Triple Phosphate (STPP) Market, by Application

Based on application, the global single triple phosphate (STPP) market can be segmented into agricultural fertilizers, animal feed, food processing, and others

Single triple phosphate (STPP) is primarily used in the agriculture sector as a fertilizer. It helps in acceleration of sprouting, rooting, fruit bearing, and ripening capacities of crop plants.

Single triple phosphate (STPP) derivatives are widely used in food processing, especially in the bakery industry, as leaving agents. The compound is also used in animal feeds.

Asia Pacific to be a Key Region of Global Single Triple Phosphate (STPP) Market

In terms of region, the global single triple phosphate (STPP) market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific, followed by Latin America, is expected to dominate the global market for single triple phosphate (STPP) during the forecast period, owing to growth of the agriculture sector and increase in agricultural activities in the region.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-texturized-vegetable-protein-market-to-reach-us-2-bn-by-2029-food–beverages-companies-see-prospects-in-improving-nutritional-profile-of-products-transparency-market-research-301005824.html

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Single Triple Phosphate (STPP) Market

The global single triple phosphate (STPP) market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players have prominent presence in the market in developing countries. Key manufacturers operating in the global single triple phosphate (STPP) market are:

Coromandel International Ltd.

OCP

The Mosaic Company

PhosAgro Group of Companies

Yara International ASA

Nutrien Ltd.

EuroChem Group

ICL

Bohra Industries Ltd.

Global Single Triple Phosphate (STPP) Market: Research Scope

Global Single Triple Phosphate (STPP) Market, by Application

Agricultural Fertilizers

Food Processing

Animal Feed

Others

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.