Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027

Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market’. According to the report, the global roadside drug testing devices market was valued at US$ 652 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027.

Stringent Law Enforcement to Drive Adoption of Advanced Roadside Drug Testing Devices

Drug-impaired driving has emerged as a major public health issue. Alcohol and psychoactive drugs affect an individual’s ability to drive a motor vehicle safely. Increase in number of drug and alcohol abusers across the world presents significant opportunities for the test providers and manufacturers of drug abuse test products. According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, alcohol, tobacco, and illicit drugs create an economic burden of nearly US$ 740 Bn in the U.S. in terms of related costs, lost work productivity, and healthcare.

Technological advancements related to sample collection and efforts of manufacturers to create easy-to-use disposable test kits are expected to increase the demand for drug abuse testing products. Manufacturers focus on using samples other than urine such as sweat and hair, which are less embarrassing for individuals tested for drug abuse. Manufacturers also focus on development of rapid tests that provide faster results, are easy to use, and affordable compared to the tests conducted in laboratories.

Devices for Testing Alcohol Abuse to Witness High Demand

In terms of substance, the alcohol segment held major share of the global roadside drug testing devices market in 2018. The segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The alcohol segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in consumption of alcohol and increase in incidence of driving under the influence of alcohol accelerate the growth of the global roadside drug testing devices market. Moreover, increase in approvals of roadside drug testing devices and rise in the impact of alcohol abuse on public health contribute to the growth of the global market.

Breath Analyzers to Lead Global Market

Based on sample type, the others segment, which includes breath, hair, and blood, accounted for significant share of the global roadside drug testing devices market in 2018. The segment is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Breath is the most common sample used for the detection of alcohol. Alcohol is the most widely used substance of abuse among drivers. According to data provided by the European DRUID project, alcohol is used by 3.48% drivers, illicit drugs by 1.90%, medicinal drugs by 1.36%, drug-drug combination by 0.39%, and alcohol-drug combination by 0.37%. The saliva segment is likely to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Roadside oral fluid or saliva testing is primarily being used in several countries to detect the presence of drugs. Countries such as Germany, Belgium, France, and Australia use saliva testing for identification of individuals driving under the influence of drugs (DUID).

Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market: Prominent Regions

North America held major share of the global roadside drug testing devices market in 2018. The market in the region is driven by presence of key players, high prevalence of driving under the influence of alcohol & illicit drugs, and growth strategies adopted by market players, including product approvals and launch, mergers, and acquisitions. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates, around 20.5 million people in the U.S. were reported driving under the influence of alcohol in 2018. Europe held the second largest share of the global roadside drug testing devices market in 2018.

Growth of the roadside drug testing devices market in the region can be attributed to rise in cases of driving under the influence of alcohol and increase in government initiatives to control road accidents & fatalities in various countries in Europe. Asia Pacific accounted for significant share of the global roadside drug testing devices market in 2018. The market in the region is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. According to various studies, alcohol consumption is rising across Asia Pacific.

Heavy episodic (binge) alcohol use has increased significantly in China, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam. Rise in use of alcohol and other illicit drugs in the region is anticipated to drive the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Moreover, implementation of strict driving laws in different countries in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the growth of the market in the region.

Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market: Key Players

Key players focus on strengthening their positions in the global roadside drug testing devices market. Rise in road fatalities due to drug-impaired driving has led to adoption of strict laws and regulations in several countries. This presents lucrative opportunities to key players to increase their share in the roadside drug testing devices market. Manufacturers are adopting strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and distribution to increase share in the global roadside drug testing devices market.

In August 2019, Abbott and Intoximeters signed an agreement according to which, Intoximeters will market Abbott’s SoToxa Mobile Test System (a handheld oral fluid roadside testing solution that rapidly and reliably detects recent drug use) along with its Alco-Sensor brand breath alcohol-testing products. This agreement will aid law enforcement agencies in their efforts to reduce the rate of drug driving, which has become a serious road safety issue.

Prominent players operating in the global roadside drug testing devices market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Abbott Laboratories, Oranoxis, Inc., CareHealth America, MAVAND Solutions GmbH, Pacific Data Systems Pty Ltd., Securetec, and UriTox, LLC.

