Burn Injury Treatment Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~5% During 2019 to 2027

Burn Injury Treatment Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the burn injury treatment market for the forecast period of 2019-2027. According to the report, the global burn injury treatment market was valued at ~US$ 2.6 Bn in 2018. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Burn injury is an injury to the skin or tissue caused due to various factors, such as heat, friction, chemicals, electricity, etc. First, second, and third degrees are the levels of burns based on the severity of the injury to the skin.

Various products are available to treat the burn injuries, including biological products, wound care dressings & devices, and medications.

Growth of the global burn injury treatment market can be attributed to the increase in the patient pool across the globe.

North America dominated the global burn injury treatment market in 2018, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, due to the high rate of adoption of superior technologies in the region.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative burn injury treatment market, owing to government funding for research and the improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Request Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=73694

Rising Adoption of Artificial Skin Substitutes and Burn Injury Cases to Drive Market

The growing demand for artificial skin substitutes is propelling the growth of the global burn injury treatment market, as biosynthetic skin substitutes promise effective solutions for wound care.

Increase in the number of burn injury patients across the globe is augmenting the global burn injury treatment market. For instance, as per WHO, burn injuries account for 180,000 deaths globally every year, majorly in low- and middle-income countries.

New product launches and growing demand for technologically-advanced burn injury treatments in developed countries are some of the major factors fueling the growth of the global burn injury treatment market.

Wound Care Dressings to Lead Global Burn Injury Treatment Market

Based on product type, the global burn injury treatment market has been classified into wound care dressings, wound care devices, biological products, and medications.

The wound care dressings segment dominated the global burn injury treatment market in 2018, and it is projected to continue its dominance, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness initiatives for treatment compliance and increase in manufacturer focus on the development of novel technologies.

The alginate dressings sub-segment of the wound care dressings segment is likely to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Burn Injury Treatment Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=73694

Burn Injury Treatment Market: First-degree Burns the Most Prominent

On the basis of degree of burn, the global burn injury treatment market has been segmented into first-degree burns, second-degree burns, and third-degree burns.

The first-degree burns segment dominated the global burn injury treatment market, and is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to frequent incidences of this type of burns.

Burn Injury Treatment Market: Traditional Dressings to Dominate Global Market

In terms of treatment type, the global burn injury treatment market has been divided into medications, traditional dressings, advanced dressings, surgeries, and others.

The traditional dressings segment dominated the global market in 2018; however, the medications segment is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period.

The advanced dressings segment has grown significantly in the past two decades in developed nations, while the all-time usage of traditional dressing materials has been increasing in developing nations.

Burn Injury Treatment Market: Hospitals End User to be Promising

Based on end user, the global burn injury treatment market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others.

Hospitals is a lucrative segment due to a rise in the admissions of patients with chronic burns in inpatient settings, especially in ICUs.

North America to Dominate Global Burn Injury Treatment Market

On the basis of region, the global burn injury treatment market has been divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the global burn injury treatment market in 2018.

North America accounted for a major share of the global burn injury treatment market in 2018.

The high adoption of advanced products and significant reimbursement coverage for burn treatment are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of the burn injury treatment market in North America.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for burn injury treatment. This market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to government funding for research, emerging economies in the region, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Buy Burn Injury Treatment Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=73694<ype=S

Burn Injury Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Acelity L.P., Inc., Smith & Nephew & Nephew plc, and Mölnlycke Health Care AB are some of the leading players in the global burn injury treatment market.

The global burn injury treatment market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include

Acelity L.P., Inc.

Smith & Nephew & Nephew plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec, Inc.

Coloplast Group

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ).

Acelity L.P., Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

3M Healthcare.

Innovative product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations with academic institutes are some of the key strategies adopted by major players operating in global burn injury treatment market.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Cancer Biomarkers Market: https://www.biospace.com/article/rising-focus-on-personalized-medicine-to-accelerate-growth-of-global-cancer-biomarkers-market-at-a-strong-11-80-percent-cagr-between-2017-and-2025-tmr/

Read our Case study at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/