Global Heat Transfer Fluids and Coolants Market 2020: DOW, Eastman, Exxonmobil, Chevron, Paratherm

A Heat Transfer Fluids and Coolants is a cooling or heating system consisting of a single housing cabinet that contains all the components required for cooling, heating, dehumidification, filtering, and air handling.

The increase in residential and commercial building construction will drive the global Heat Transfer Fluids and Coolants market, as air conditioning systems are integral to modern construction.

The following industry competitors are assessed in this report in terms of sales, revenue, and market share for each company: DOW, Eastman, Exxonmobil, Chevron, Paratherm, BASF, Lanxess, Huntsman, Global Heat Transfer, Shell, Schultz Chemicals, Duratherm, Dynalene, Clariant, FRAGOL.

Types of Heat Transfer Fluids and Coolants covered are: Mineral Oils, Silicones & Aromatics, Glycols, Others

Applications of Heat Transfer Fluids and Coolants covered are: Chemical Processing, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Renewable Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage

Regional Analysis For Heat Transfer Fluids and Coolants Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and also Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

