Global Personality Assessment Solutions Market Revenue, Opportunity and Value Chain 2020-2027
Global Personality Assessment Solutions Market: Overview
According to a new market report pertaining to the global personality assessment solutions market published by Transparency Market Research the global personality assessment solutions market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 6.5 Bn by 2027. The global personality assessment solutions market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~14% from 2019 to 2027.
Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly in the personality assessment solutions market. In terms of share, the personality assessment solutions market is dominated by Europe, followed by North America. In the personality assessment solutions market, the outsourced segment was valued at ~US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach ~US$ 4 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~14% during the forecast period.
Proliferation of SaaS-based Solutions
The cloud-based deployment of personality assessment solutions has gained traction. This is primarily due to the development of cloud infrastructure that has enabled the easy availability of cloud storage, along with affordable pricing. An analysis of on-going trends suggests a shift toward the adoption of SaaS-based personality assessment solutions. The high cost of hardware, software, and data center operations is divided among the customers by the vendor in the SaaS-based model, thus allowing customers to avail top-of-the-line infrastructure at a fraction of the initial cost. SaaS technology helps consolidate various HRM solutions under one single package.
Personality Assessment Solutions Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global personality assessment solutions market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is expected to dominate the personality assessment solutions market during the forecast period.
he Asia Pacific market is expected to expand with the highest CAGR, with China and India being the major markets in the region. The personality assessment solutions markets in the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America are also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.
The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global personality assessment solutions market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries that hold growth opportunities or account for significant shares has also been included as part of the geographic analysis of the personality assessment solutions market.
Personality Assessment Solutions Market: Competition Dynamics
The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global personality assessment solutions market. Key players profiled in the report include Hogan Assessment Systems Inc., Persona Labs, SHL, Criteria Corp., Traitify, Inc., Sigma Assessment Systems Inc., Aon plc., Development Dimensions International, Inc., and TTI Success Insights.
Global Personality Assessment Solutions Market: Segmentation
Personality Assessment Solutions Market by Delivery Model
- In-house
- Outsourced
Personality Assessment Solutions Market by Channel Provider
- Corporate/ Enterprise
- Academic/ Education
- Government
Personality Assessment Solutions Market by End-use Industry
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Manufacturing
- Hospitality
- IT & Telecom
- Education
- Retail
- Media & Entertainment
- Energy & Power
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Personality Assessment Solutions Market by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy & Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
