Managed Desktop As A Service Market Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size & Forecast – 2028

Ever-increasing proliferation of the endpoint devices together with rising cloud as well as consumerization of IT resulted in surging demand for desktop-as-a-service. HCI (Hyper Converged Infrastructures) is one of the major trend in desktop-as-a-service market gaining significant traction since the recent past. Technological innovations such as hosting graphics heavy tasks and operating system diversity is likely to further create growth avenues for desktop-as-a-service market.

Demand and supply of persistent desktops is anticipated to increase in the forthcoming years on the back of increasing availability of effective storage solutions, which in turn positively impacts the growth of desktop-as-a-service market. Small & Medium Enterprises require high-quality IT services, however lack capitals, which in turn results in outsourcing of desktop-as-a-service. Increasing availability of the computing power with internet speeds at comparatively reasonable prices are expected to flourish operating system diversityin the near future. Increasing number of remote workforces are further driving the growth of desktop-as-a-service market.

Request Report [email protected]https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1905

Key players and manufacturers in desktop-as-a-service market are expected to increase their focus on offering centrally managed and flexible solutions that would cater to the emerging demands of customers. Moreover, developments in desktop-as-a-service market is likely to positively impact on enterprise security, mobility and workplace flexibility.

With more and more companies switching to cloud services, the market for software-as-a-service (SaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) have evolved significantly. Following this is the next thing, desktop-as-a-service (DaaS). DaaS is a cloud based delivery model, which makes it easier for users to work from anywhere on their devices as this service is independent of their device, location and network. Furthermore, DaaS has an architecture that allows multiple users to access a single instance of a software application, in contrast to single instance architecture. This trend is being majorly followed by SMEs, who don’t want to invest a lot of money in deploying a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) in-house. Major challenges faced by this industry are provider reliability, latency, bandwidth increases and security complications.

Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The advantages of a virtual desktop infrastructure provided at a lower cost, and less complexity are the main attractions for DaaS. The user’s data is continuously copied from the cloud, during log on and log off. This promotes the idea of migration of the organization’s workload to the cloud. Data like enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), HR and payroll are being shifted to cloud servers. With more people shifting to mobile devices, the enterprises find it difficult to support users working on their device. The independency DaaS provides from the device, has been a driving factor for this market. Data can not only be accessed but also edited from multiple devices. High network bandwidth is required for high workload operations, this is seen as a hindering factor for this market. Moreover, as DaaS is still an evolving concept, there are some on-premises VDI features that are not available in DaaS. These features could vary from providing persistent desktops to app layering, which needs to be checked with the service provider.

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market: Segmentation

The market for Desktop as a Service is segmented into parts on the basis of types of cloud servers, deployment models, desktops, operating systems, end users, verticals, and region. Types of cloud servers include public, private, and hybrid cloud servers. The deployment models can be further segmented into presentation virtualization, desktop virtualization, application virtualization, personal desktops, and pooled desktops. The market is segmented on the basis of desktops into persistent and non-persistent desktops. On the basis of operating systems, the market is segmented into Windows and Linux.

For any queries linked with the report, ask an [email protected]https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1905

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to see a larger growth in this market, owing to their developed IT and telecommunications infrastructure, followed by Europe. These markets are majorly driven by the shift of traditional desktops to cloud based workspace virtualization. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at significant pace due to increasing number of SMEs in the region.

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market: Competition Landscape

The key players involved in this market are VMware, Microsoft, Citrix, SolidFire, Oracle, Amazon, Google, dinCloud, tuCloud, Cisco, and Leostream. Currently VMware is dominating the market because its widespread network of data centers across the world. IBM has recently announced that the VMware Horizon Air Profile will be launching on the IBM cloud globally. Microsoft, offers a non-Linux hypervisor, Hyper-V also offering attractive licensing to gain attention. Most enterprises follow business strategies like merger and acquisition, price differentiation, product introduction and partnerships to gain a competitive edge.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Segments

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) in Telecommunication Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) in Telecommunication Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Desktop as a Service (DaaS) in Telecommunication Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: