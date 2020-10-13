Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Decking Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2030, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

A recent market study published by FMI on the Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Decking market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the WPC Decking market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

WPC Decking Market: Taxonomy

The global WPC Decking market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12551

Thickness 4 mm

5 mm

5.5 mm

6.5 mm

8 mm End use Sector Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Retail Outlets Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the WPC Decking market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side & supply-side trends about the WPC Decking market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the WPC Decking market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to WPC Decking is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the WPC Decking market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The WPC Decking market report provides the key market trends and developments that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

The WPC Decking market report provides key market factors that are expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05- Global WPC Decking Market Demand Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the Global market volume analysis and forecast for the WPC Decking market in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 06- Global WPC Decking Market – Pricing Analysis

This section provides the pricing analysis for WPC Decking on the basis of Thickness

Chapter 07 – Global WPC Decking Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market value analysis or market size and forecast for the WPC Decking market in the forecast period of 2020-2030. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the WPC Decking market over the forecast period. This section also covers COVID-19 Impact assessment for the global market. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, parent market analysis and forecast factors for the WPC Decking market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global WPC Decking Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Thickness

Based on Thickness, the WPC Decking market is segmented into 4 mm, 5 mm, 5.5 mm, 6.5 mm, 8 mm. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the WPC Decking market and market attractiveness analysis based on Thickness.

Chapter 10 – Global WPC Decking Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by End Use Sector

Based on End Use sector, the WPC Decking market is segmented into Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, and Retail Outlets. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the WPC Decking market and market attractiveness analysis based on End use sector.

Chapter 11 – Global WPC Decking Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the WPC Decking market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Chapter 12 – North America WPC Decking Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America WPC Decking market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on application and countries in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America WPC Decking Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the WPC Decking market in Latin America countries such as Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 14 – Europe WPC Decking Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the WPC Decking market based on its Application in several countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., Russia, Spain, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia & Pacific WPC Decking Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the WPC Decking market in South Asia & Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, Oceania, and Rest of South Asia & Pacific. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the WPC Decking market in South Asia & Pacific.

Chapter 16 – East Asia WPC Decking Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the WPC Decking market based on its Applications in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter

Chapter 17 – Middle East & Africa WPC Decking Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the WPC Decking market in Middle East & Africa by focusing on GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the WPC Decking market in Middle East.

Chapter 18 – Key and Emerging Countries WPC Decking Market Analysis

Important growth prospects of the WPC Decking market for the key and emerging countries are included in this chapter. This chapter helps the reader to under the country wise scenario of the WPC Decking market

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the WPC Decking market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Request for Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wood-plastic-composite-floorings-market#idMethodology

Chapter 20 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the WPC Decking market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. The market players featured in the report are Armstrong Flooring (AFI Licensing LLC), Mannington Mills, Pro Tek, Parterre Flooring, Shanghai SevenTrust Company Co., Ltd., Oakio, SPECTRA CONTRACT FLOORING, Coretec, Tecnodeck, WPC – WOODPLASTIC a. s., Leben India Private Limited, Novowood, Taizhou Huali New Materials Co., Ltd., Nanjing Xuhua Sundi New Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the WPC Decking market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the WPC Decking market.