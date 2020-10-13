Ventilation System Market for Mining to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019 to 2027

Ventilation System Market for Mining: Introduction

The mining industry acts as a pillar for a majority of other industries across the globe. It is growing at a rapid pace. Working conditions is of a major point of concern in the mining industry, especially in case of underground mining. Players operating in the mining industry need to safeguard their workers carrying out hazardous operations.

The key objective of ventilation systems for mining is to provide adequate amount of air to all working areas. In addition, cooling of mechanical equipment is required to create suitable thermal conditions in mines, thereby eliminating the adverse effect of heat.

Moreover, mines in low temperatures often require heating systems to maintain the air temperature in order to avoid ice formation in mines, especially in cold countries and during winters

Ventilation systems are largely employed in underground mining. Underground mining is more dangerous than surface mining, owing to possible risks such as emission of toxic gases, adverse health effects, and release of foreign particles.

Key Drivers of Global Ventilation System Market for Mining

Rising demand for minerals worldwide, followed by balanced metal prices, is likely to fuel the global mining industry in the near future. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the demand for ventilation systems for mining across the world during the forecast period. Also, rising government regulations regarding human safety and efficient operational activities are likely to drive the global ventilation system market for mining in the next few years.

Moreover, the rising demand for mine ventilation systems from the cement industry is expected to drive the global market in the next few years

Key Developments

On May 6, 2019, Maestro Digital Mine launched a digital Internet of Things (IoT) solution called Zephyr AQS at a convention and trade show organized by the Canadian Institute of Mining (CIM). Zephyr AQS is a compact, low-cost environmental air quality monitoring station for underground mines. The use of Zephyr AQS can increase production; improve safety of mine workers; and reduce energy through monitoring and control of ventilation.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Ventilation System Market for Mining

Based on region, the global ventilation system market for mining can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global ventilation system market for mining during the forecast period. China is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the market in the region during the forecast period, due to presence of a large number of mines and growth of the construction sector in the country.

Asia Pacific is rich in bauxite, copper, aluminum, gold, and coal reserves, which is likely to boost mining activities and thereby, the need for ventilation systems in the region in the near future. Moreover, the region is also anticipated to be a highly attractive market for ventilation systems for mining during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to account for a considerable share of the global ventilation system market for mining between 2019 and 2027. The market in the region is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to growth of construction and mining sectors in the region.

Europe is anticipated to hold a moderate share of the global ventilation system market for mining during the forecast period, as the mining sector in the region is mature and it imports metals largely from neighboring regions. Russia is a key country for mining activities in Europe, with the presence of large mineral reserves.

The ventilation system market for mining in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments in the mining sector in these regions

Key Players in Global Ventilation System Market for Mining