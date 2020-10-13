Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Trend | COVID – 19 Outbreak, Growth and Forecast to 2027

The rising demand within the global air traffic control equipment market can be attributed to rising air traffic. The need for resilience and seamless control over air traffic control systems has played a vital role in market growth. Specifications and rules stipulated by regulatory bodies has brought air traffic control units under the spotlight of attention. Caution and precision are important watchwords for people working across air traffic control units. Furthermore, the need for continual improvements in air traffic management is also characteristic of these units. Owing to the factors mentioned above, the global air traffic control equipment market is slated to tread along a lucrative growth path in the forthcoming years.

A review added by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global air traffic control equipment market uncovers several factors pertaining to market growth. The global air traffic control equipment market can be segmented on the basis of aircraft type and product. Use of air traffic control equipment for managing commercial aircrafts has increased by a dramatic chase. Presence of a large fleet of commercial aircrafts in multiple regions has aided market growth.

Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market: Notable Developments

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has stipulated a set of new rules and laws for identification and tracking of drones within the US. The laws are intended towards balancing safety requirements with law-enforcement across the commercial aviation industry. The use of air traffic control equipment would play an integral role in meeting the ambitious plans of the FAA.



Canada has lately struck a deal with the US to continue operation of one of its challenger jets, despite unavailability of adequate technology to match new air traffic control equipment. The Royal Canadian Air Force Challenger shall continue to operate in US air space, and this is an important consideration for vendors in the global air traffic control equipment market.

Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing Investments in Aviation



The global market has earned key revenues from growing investments in the aviation industry. Besides, advancements in data processing and communication technologies has garnered the attention of vendors in the global air traffic control equipment market. Need for safe landing and take-off has led decision-makers in the aviation industry to push ATC units towards continual advancements. Furthermore, presence of multiple aircrafts across aerial trajectory necessitates the use of cutting-edge equipment for air traffic control and management. In this scenario, it is safe to expect that the global air traffic control equipment market would expand by a dramatic chase in the years to follow.

Presence of Multiple Aircraft Fleets



A wide range of products correspond to air traffic control equipment, and this is an important consideration from the perspective of market growth. Several authorities have enunciated the use of broadcast equipment, law enforcement supplies, and airport surveillance systems in the aviation industry. Furthermore, proper training of workers is a vital feat for air traffic control authorities. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the global air traffic control equipment market is set to rise by leaps and bounds. The collaboration of ground systems with air traffic control equipment plays an integral role in maintaining proper resilience of fleets. Military aircrafts are required to fly at altitudes different from commercial and private aircrafts. This factor, coupled with the need for managing times of aerial trajectories, has aided market growth.

