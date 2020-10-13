Proximity Switches Market 2020 Historical Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Regional Trends and Forecast 2027

Proximity switches open or close an electric circuit on contact with an object or coming within the range of an object.

In manufacturing equipment, robotics, and safety systems, proximity switches are most frequently used.

These switches can detect presence of objects in their vicinity, without physical contact. They emit an electromagnetic radiation beam for detecting objects, generally in the form of infrared light.

Proximity switches also detect the reflection in order to determine the location or distance of the object from a switch.

These switches are used in aerospace & defense, food & beverage, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics and among other end-use industry.

Rise in Demand of Proximity Switches in Consumer Electronics

Growth of the consumer electronics industry has made a significant positive impact on the global market for proximity switches. Expanding consumer electronics industry and increasing demand for smartphones are other significant factors driving the global market for proximity switches.

Smartphones are increasingly using inductive proximity switches in order to improve the overall functional efficiency and comfort for the user.

Increase in use of Proximity Switches in Industrial Process

Industrial automation has emerged as an attractive sector for investments by organizations across the globe. The rise in automation of complex production systems has increased the demand for components capable of providing critical data related to the production process.

These sensors facilitate process control in factories by detecting the presence and position of metal objects. Proximity sensors can also help in automating procedures and even repetitive tasks resulting in an efficient production line.

Furthermore, proximity switches are rarely affected by temperature fluctuations and foreign impurities, such as dirt and water. This factor is also fueling the global market. Increase in the number of vendors that offer industrial automation services and rise in the demand for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are factors driving the demand for inductive proximity switches.

The ability of proximity switches to work in hazardous conditions such as extreme temperatures and humidity and in chemical processing applications has led to growth of the global proximity switches market.

