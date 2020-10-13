Polyfilm Market Attain Valuation US$ 125010 million by 2026

The global Polyfilm market size is projected to reach US$ 125010 million by 2026, from US$ 109270 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

The global and United States Polyfilm report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and United States Polyfilm report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global and United States Polyfilm market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

LDPE

LLDPE

HDPE

BoPP

CPP

PVC

BoPET

BoPA

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Medical

Others

The major vendors covered:

Jindal Poly

Toray Plastics

Bemis

DowDuPont

Taghleef

Gettel Group

Toyobo Company

BPI Polythene

Shuangxing

Cifu Group

Times Packing

Trioplast Industrier AB

Nan Ya Plastics

Oben Licht Holding Group

FSPG

AEP Industries

Eurofilm

Baihong

Huayi Plastic

Great Southeast

Polibak

Zhongda

Guofeng Plastic

Cosmofilms

Berry Platics

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global and United States Polyfilm Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyfilm Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Polyfilm Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyfilm Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 LDPE

1.4.3 LLDPE

1.4.4 HDPE

1.4.5 BoPP

1.4.6 CPP

1.4.7 PVC

1.4.8 BoPET

1.4.9 BoPA

1.4.10 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyfilm Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Agriculture

1.5.4 Building & Construction

1.5.5 Consumer Goods

1.5.6 Medical

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyfilm Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyfilm Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Polyfilm Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Polyfilm, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Polyfilm Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Polyfilm Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Polyfilm Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Polyfilm Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Polyfilm Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Polyfilm Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Polyfilm Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polyfilm Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Polyfilm Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Polyfilm Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Polyfilm Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Polyfilm Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polyfilm Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polyfilm Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyfilm Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Polyfilm Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Polyfilm Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Polyfilm Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Polyfilm Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Polyfilm Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyfilm Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Polyfilm Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Polyfilm Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Polyfilm Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Polyfilm Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Polyfilm Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Polyfilm Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Polyfilm Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Polyfilm Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Polyfilm Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Polyfilm Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Polyfilm Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyfilm Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Polyfilm Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Polyfilm Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Polyfilm Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Polyfilm Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Polyfilm Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Polyfilm Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Polyfilm Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Polyfilm Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Polyfilm Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Polyfilm Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Polyfilm Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Polyfilm Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Polyfilm Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Polyfilm Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Polyfilm Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Polyfilm Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Polyfilm Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Polyfilm Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Polyfilm Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Polyfilm Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Polyfilm Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Polyfilm Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Polyfilm Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Polyfilm Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Polyfilm Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Polyfilm Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Polyfilm Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Polyfilm Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyfilm Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Polyfilm Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Polyfilm Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Polyfilm Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyfilm Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Polyfilm Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Polyfilm Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Polyfilm Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyfilm Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyfilm Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyfilm Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyfilm Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyfilm Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Polyfilm Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Polyfilm Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Polyfilm Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyfilm Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyfilm Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyfilm Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyfilm Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Jindal Poly

12.1.1 Jindal Poly Corporation Information

12.1.2 Jindal Poly Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Jindal Poly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Jindal Poly Polyfilm Products Offered

12.1.5 Jindal Poly Recent Development

12.2 Toray Plastics

12.2.1 Toray Plastics Corporation Information

12.2.2 Toray Plastics Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Toray Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Toray Plastics Polyfilm Products Offered

12.2.5 Toray Plastics Recent Development

12.3 Bemis

12.3.1 Bemis Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bemis Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bemis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Bemis Polyfilm Products Offered

12.3.5 Bemis Recent Development

12.4 DowDuPont

12.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.4.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 DowDuPont Polyfilm Products Offered

12.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.5 Taghleef

12.5.1 Taghleef Corporation Information

12.5.2 Taghleef Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Taghleef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Taghleef Polyfilm Products Offered

12.5.5 Taghleef Recent Development

12.6 Gettel Group

12.6.1 Gettel Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Gettel Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Gettel Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Gettel Group Polyfilm Products Offered

12.6.5 Gettel Group Recent Development

12.7 Toyobo Company

12.7.1 Toyobo Company Corporation Information

12.7.2 Toyobo Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Toyobo Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Toyobo Company Polyfilm Products Offered

12.7.5 Toyobo Company Recent Development

12.8 BPI Polythene

12.8.1 BPI Polythene Corporation Information

12.8.2 BPI Polythene Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 BPI Polythene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 BPI Polythene Polyfilm Products Offered

12.8.5 BPI Polythene Recent Development

12.9 Shuangxing

12.9.1 Shuangxing Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shuangxing Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Shuangxing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Shuangxing Polyfilm Products Offered

12.9.5 Shuangxing Recent Development

12.10 Cifu Group

12.10.1 Cifu Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cifu Group Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cifu Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Cifu Group Polyfilm Products Offered

12.10.5 Cifu Group Recent Development

12.12 Trioplast Industrier AB

12.12.1 Trioplast Industrier AB Corporation Information

12.12.2 Trioplast Industrier AB Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Trioplast Industrier AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Trioplast Industrier AB Products Offered

12.12.5 Trioplast Industrier AB Recent Development

12.13 Nan Ya Plastics

12.13.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nan Ya Plastics Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Nan Ya Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Nan Ya Plastics Products Offered

12.13.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Development

12.14 Oben Licht Holding Group

12.14.1 Oben Licht Holding Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Oben Licht Holding Group Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Oben Licht Holding Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Oben Licht Holding Group Products Offered

12.14.5 Oben Licht Holding Group Recent Development

12.15 FSPG

12.15.1 FSPG Corporation Information

12.15.2 FSPG Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 FSPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 FSPG Products Offered

12.15.5 FSPG Recent Development

12.16 AEP Industries

12.16.1 AEP Industries Corporation Information

12.16.2 AEP Industries Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 AEP Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 AEP Industries Products Offered

12.16.5 AEP Industries Recent Development

12.17 Eurofilm

12.17.1 Eurofilm Corporation Information

12.17.2 Eurofilm Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Eurofilm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Eurofilm Products Offered

12.17.5 Eurofilm Recent Development

12.18 Baihong

12.18.1 Baihong Corporation Information

12.18.2 Baihong Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Baihong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Baihong Products Offered

12.18.5 Baihong Recent Development

12.19 Huayi Plastic

12.19.1 Huayi Plastic Corporation Information

12.19.2 Huayi Plastic Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Huayi Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Huayi Plastic Products Offered

12.19.5 Huayi Plastic Recent Development

12.20 Great Southeast

12.20.1 Great Southeast Corporation Information

12.20.2 Great Southeast Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Great Southeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Great Southeast Products Offered

12.20.5 Great Southeast Recent Development

12.21 Polibak

12.21.1 Polibak Corporation Information

12.21.2 Polibak Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Polibak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Polibak Products Offered

12.21.5 Polibak Recent Development

12.22 Zhongda

12.22.1 Zhongda Corporation Information

12.22.2 Zhongda Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Zhongda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Zhongda Products Offered

12.22.5 Zhongda Recent Development

12.23 Guofeng Plastic

12.23.1 Guofeng Plastic Corporation Information

12.23.2 Guofeng Plastic Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Guofeng Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Guofeng Plastic Products Offered

12.23.5 Guofeng Plastic Recent Development

12.24 Cosmofilms

12.24.1 Cosmofilms Corporation Information

12.24.2 Cosmofilms Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Cosmofilms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Cosmofilms Products Offered

12.24.5 Cosmofilms Recent Development

12.25 Berry Platics

12.25.1 Berry Platics Corporation Information

12.25.2 Berry Platics Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Berry Platics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Berry Platics Products Offered

12.25.5 Berry Platics Recent Development

…

