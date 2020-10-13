Polyfilm Market Attain Valuation US$ 125010 million by 2026
The global Polyfilm market size is projected to reach US$ 125010 million by 2026, from US$ 109270 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.
The global and United States Polyfilm report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and United States Polyfilm report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global and United States Polyfilm market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Segment by Type
LDPE
LLDPE
HDPE
BoPP
CPP
PVC
BoPET
BoPA
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Agriculture
Building & Construction
Consumer Goods
Medical
Others
The major vendors covered:
Jindal Poly
Toray Plastics
Bemis
DowDuPont
Taghleef
Gettel Group
Toyobo Company
BPI Polythene
Shuangxing
Cifu Group
Times Packing
Trioplast Industrier AB
Nan Ya Plastics
Oben Licht Holding Group
FSPG
AEP Industries
Eurofilm
Baihong
Huayi Plastic
Great Southeast
Polibak
Zhongda
Guofeng Plastic
Cosmofilms
Berry Platics
Major Points of Table Of Content:
Global and United States Polyfilm Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyfilm Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Polyfilm Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Polyfilm Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 LDPE
1.4.3 LLDPE
1.4.4 HDPE
1.4.5 BoPP
1.4.6 CPP
1.4.7 PVC
1.4.8 BoPET
1.4.9 BoPA
1.4.10 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Polyfilm Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Packaging
1.5.3 Agriculture
1.5.4 Building & Construction
1.5.5 Consumer Goods
1.5.6 Medical
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polyfilm Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polyfilm Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Polyfilm Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Polyfilm, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Polyfilm Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Polyfilm Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Polyfilm Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Polyfilm Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Polyfilm Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Polyfilm Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Polyfilm Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Polyfilm Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Polyfilm Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Polyfilm Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Polyfilm Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Polyfilm Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Polyfilm Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Polyfilm Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyfilm Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Polyfilm Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Polyfilm Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Polyfilm Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Polyfilm Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Polyfilm Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyfilm Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Polyfilm Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Polyfilm Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Polyfilm Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Polyfilm Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Polyfilm Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Polyfilm Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Polyfilm Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Polyfilm Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Polyfilm Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Polyfilm Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Polyfilm Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Polyfilm Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Polyfilm Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Polyfilm Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Polyfilm Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Polyfilm Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Polyfilm Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Polyfilm Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Polyfilm Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Polyfilm Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Polyfilm Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Polyfilm Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Polyfilm Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Polyfilm Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Polyfilm Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Polyfilm Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Polyfilm Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Polyfilm Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Polyfilm Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Polyfilm Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Polyfilm Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Polyfilm Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Polyfilm Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Polyfilm Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Polyfilm Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Polyfilm Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Polyfilm Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Polyfilm Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Polyfilm Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Polyfilm Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Polyfilm Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Polyfilm Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Polyfilm Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Polyfilm Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Polyfilm Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Polyfilm Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Polyfilm Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Polyfilm Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Polyfilm Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Polyfilm Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyfilm Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyfilm Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Polyfilm Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Polyfilm Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Polyfilm Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Polyfilm Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyfilm Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyfilm Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyfilm Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyfilm Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Jindal Poly
12.1.1 Jindal Poly Corporation Information
12.1.2 Jindal Poly Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Jindal Poly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Jindal Poly Polyfilm Products Offered
12.1.5 Jindal Poly Recent Development
12.2 Toray Plastics
12.2.1 Toray Plastics Corporation Information
12.2.2 Toray Plastics Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Toray Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Toray Plastics Polyfilm Products Offered
12.2.5 Toray Plastics Recent Development
12.3 Bemis
12.3.1 Bemis Corporation Information
12.3.2 Bemis Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Bemis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Bemis Polyfilm Products Offered
12.3.5 Bemis Recent Development
12.4 DowDuPont
12.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.4.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 DowDuPont Polyfilm Products Offered
12.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.5 Taghleef
12.5.1 Taghleef Corporation Information
12.5.2 Taghleef Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Taghleef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Taghleef Polyfilm Products Offered
12.5.5 Taghleef Recent Development
12.6 Gettel Group
12.6.1 Gettel Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Gettel Group Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Gettel Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Gettel Group Polyfilm Products Offered
12.6.5 Gettel Group Recent Development
12.7 Toyobo Company
12.7.1 Toyobo Company Corporation Information
12.7.2 Toyobo Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Toyobo Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Toyobo Company Polyfilm Products Offered
12.7.5 Toyobo Company Recent Development
12.8 BPI Polythene
12.8.1 BPI Polythene Corporation Information
12.8.2 BPI Polythene Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 BPI Polythene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 BPI Polythene Polyfilm Products Offered
12.8.5 BPI Polythene Recent Development
12.9 Shuangxing
12.9.1 Shuangxing Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shuangxing Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Shuangxing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Shuangxing Polyfilm Products Offered
12.9.5 Shuangxing Recent Development
12.10 Cifu Group
12.10.1 Cifu Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Cifu Group Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cifu Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Cifu Group Polyfilm Products Offered
12.10.5 Cifu Group Recent Development
12.12 Trioplast Industrier AB
12.12.1 Trioplast Industrier AB Corporation Information
12.12.2 Trioplast Industrier AB Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Trioplast Industrier AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Trioplast Industrier AB Products Offered
12.12.5 Trioplast Industrier AB Recent Development
12.13 Nan Ya Plastics
12.13.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Information
12.13.2 Nan Ya Plastics Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Nan Ya Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Nan Ya Plastics Products Offered
12.13.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Development
12.14 Oben Licht Holding Group
12.14.1 Oben Licht Holding Group Corporation Information
12.14.2 Oben Licht Holding Group Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Oben Licht Holding Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Oben Licht Holding Group Products Offered
12.14.5 Oben Licht Holding Group Recent Development
12.15 FSPG
12.15.1 FSPG Corporation Information
12.15.2 FSPG Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 FSPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 FSPG Products Offered
12.15.5 FSPG Recent Development
12.16 AEP Industries
12.16.1 AEP Industries Corporation Information
12.16.2 AEP Industries Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 AEP Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 AEP Industries Products Offered
12.16.5 AEP Industries Recent Development
12.17 Eurofilm
12.17.1 Eurofilm Corporation Information
12.17.2 Eurofilm Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Eurofilm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Eurofilm Products Offered
12.17.5 Eurofilm Recent Development
12.18 Baihong
12.18.1 Baihong Corporation Information
12.18.2 Baihong Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Baihong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Baihong Products Offered
12.18.5 Baihong Recent Development
12.19 Huayi Plastic
12.19.1 Huayi Plastic Corporation Information
12.19.2 Huayi Plastic Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Huayi Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Huayi Plastic Products Offered
12.19.5 Huayi Plastic Recent Development
12.20 Great Southeast
12.20.1 Great Southeast Corporation Information
12.20.2 Great Southeast Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Great Southeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Great Southeast Products Offered
12.20.5 Great Southeast Recent Development
12.21 Polibak
12.21.1 Polibak Corporation Information
12.21.2 Polibak Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Polibak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Polibak Products Offered
12.21.5 Polibak Recent Development
12.22 Zhongda
12.22.1 Zhongda Corporation Information
12.22.2 Zhongda Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Zhongda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Zhongda Products Offered
12.22.5 Zhongda Recent Development
12.23 Guofeng Plastic
12.23.1 Guofeng Plastic Corporation Information
12.23.2 Guofeng Plastic Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Guofeng Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Guofeng Plastic Products Offered
12.23.5 Guofeng Plastic Recent Development
12.24 Cosmofilms
12.24.1 Cosmofilms Corporation Information
12.24.2 Cosmofilms Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Cosmofilms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Cosmofilms Products Offered
12.24.5 Cosmofilms Recent Development
12.25 Berry Platics
12.25.1 Berry Platics Corporation Information
12.25.2 Berry Platics Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Berry Platics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Berry Platics Products Offered
12.25.5 Berry Platics Recent Development
