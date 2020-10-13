Pervious Pavement Market Size is projected to reach US$ 15610 million by 2026 with Moderate CAGR 3.2%

The global Pervious Pavement market size is projected to reach US$ 15610 million by 2026, from US$ 12900 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

The global and China Pervious Pavement report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and China Pervious Pavement report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global and China Pervious Pavement market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Pervious Concrete

Porous Asphalt

Interlocking Concrete Pavers

Segment by Application

Hardscape

Floors

Other Constructions

The major vendors covered:

Lafargeholcim Ltd

Cemex, S.A.B. De C.V.

CRH PLC

BASF SE

Sika AG

Ultratech Cement Limited

Boral Limited

Balfour Beatty PLC

Raffin Construction Co.

Chaney Enterprises

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global and China Pervious Pavement Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pervious Pavement Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Pervious Pavement Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Pervious Pavement Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pervious Concrete

1.4.3 Porous Asphalt

1.4.4 Interlocking Concrete Pavers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pervious Pavement Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hardscape

1.5.3 Floors

1.5.4 Other Constructions

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pervious Pavement Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Pervious Pavement Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Pervious Pavement Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Pervious Pavement, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Pervious Pavement Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Pervious Pavement Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Pervious Pavement Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Pervious Pavement Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Pervious Pavement Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Pervious Pavement Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Pervious Pavement Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Pervious Pavement Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Pervious Pavement Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pervious Pavement Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Pervious Pavement Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Pervious Pavement Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pervious Pavement Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pervious Pavement Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pervious Pavement Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Pervious Pavement Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Pervious Pavement Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Pervious Pavement Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Pervious Pavement Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Pervious Pavement Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pervious Pavement Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pervious Pavement Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Pervious Pavement Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pervious Pavement Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Pervious Pavement Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Pervious Pavement Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Pervious Pavement Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Pervious Pavement Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Pervious Pavement Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Pervious Pavement Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pervious Pavement Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Pervious Pavement Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Pervious Pavement Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Pervious Pavement Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Pervious Pavement Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Pervious Pavement Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Pervious Pavement Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Pervious Pavement Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Pervious Pavement Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Pervious Pavement Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Pervious Pavement Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Pervious Pavement Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Pervious Pavement Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Pervious Pavement Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Pervious Pavement Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Pervious Pavement Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Pervious Pavement Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Pervious Pavement Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Pervious Pavement Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Pervious Pavement Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Pervious Pavement Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Pervious Pavement Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Pervious Pavement Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Pervious Pavement Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Pervious Pavement Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Pervious Pavement Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Pervious Pavement Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Pervious Pavement Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Pervious Pavement Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Pervious Pavement Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Pervious Pavement Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Pervious Pavement Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Pervious Pavement Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Pervious Pavement Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Pervious Pavement Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Pervious Pavement Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Pervious Pavement Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Pervious Pavement Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Pervious Pavement Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Pervious Pavement Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Pervious Pavement Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pervious Pavement Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pervious Pavement Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Pervious Pavement Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Pervious Pavement Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Pervious Pavement Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Pervious Pavement Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pervious Pavement Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pervious Pavement Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pervious Pavement Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pervious Pavement Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Lafargeholcim Ltd

12.1.1 Lafargeholcim Ltd Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lafargeholcim Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Lafargeholcim Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Lafargeholcim Ltd Pervious Pavement Products Offered

12.1.5 Lafargeholcim Ltd Recent Development

12.2 Cemex, S.A.B. De C.V.

12.2.1 Cemex, S.A.B. De C.V. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cemex, S.A.B. De C.V. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cemex, S.A.B. De C.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Cemex, S.A.B. De C.V. Pervious Pavement Products Offered

12.2.5 Cemex, S.A.B. De C.V. Recent Development

12.3 CRH PLC

12.3.1 CRH PLC Corporation Information

12.3.2 CRH PLC Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 CRH PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 CRH PLC Pervious Pavement Products Offered

12.3.5 CRH PLC Recent Development

12.4 BASF SE

12.4.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 BASF SE Pervious Pavement Products Offered

12.4.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.5 Sika AG

12.5.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sika AG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sika AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sika AG Pervious Pavement Products Offered

12.5.5 Sika AG Recent Development

12.6 Ultratech Cement Limited

12.6.1 Ultratech Cement Limited Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ultratech Cement Limited Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ultratech Cement Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Ultratech Cement Limited Pervious Pavement Products Offered

12.6.5 Ultratech Cement Limited Recent Development

12.7 Boral Limited

12.7.1 Boral Limited Corporation Information

12.7.2 Boral Limited Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Boral Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Boral Limited Pervious Pavement Products Offered

12.7.5 Boral Limited Recent Development

12.8 Balfour Beatty PLC

12.8.1 Balfour Beatty PLC Corporation Information

12.8.2 Balfour Beatty PLC Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Balfour Beatty PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Balfour Beatty PLC Pervious Pavement Products Offered

12.8.5 Balfour Beatty PLC Recent Development

12.9 Raffin Construction Co.

12.9.1 Raffin Construction Co. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Raffin Construction Co. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Raffin Construction Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Raffin Construction Co. Pervious Pavement Products Offered

12.9.5 Raffin Construction Co. Recent Development

12.10 Chaney Enterprises

12.10.1 Chaney Enterprises Corporation Information

12.10.2 Chaney Enterprises Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Chaney Enterprises Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Chaney Enterprises Pervious Pavement Products Offered

12.10.5 Chaney Enterprises Recent Development

…

